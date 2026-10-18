4 Trade Targets the Chicago Cubs Have to Keep an Eye On This Offseason

If the end of this season taught us anything, it's that the Chicago Cubs require a talent upgrade.

Although there were many factors in their success, it wasn’t nearly enough to get them to the World Series. You can be assured that Jed Hoyer knows there are important tweaks to make this winter. He said the team is unbalanced and needs work to improve next year. Much of the focus has been on pitching, but some decisions regarding several position players will need to be made, as well.

The Cubs will almost surely be active in the free agent market, but what about the trade market? Are they planning on making any big splashes? If so, let's go over four players the Cubs should consider trading for this offseason.

1. Hunter Goodman: Catcher

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) hits a home run in the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs' catcher position has been fine. Nothing special, but nothing terrible. However, Carson Kelly is now a free agent. After the Cubs have relied on a tandem of him and Miguel Amaya this past season, could there be a chance to upgrade the position?

Enter Hunter Goodman. He’s coming off a career year, and it is going to be a waste with the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies finished the season 58-104. Yikes! Goodman, though, was downright fantastic. He hit 41 home runs in 2026, becoming just the 7th catcher in MLB history to do that in a season.

Trading for Goodman would immediately give the Cubs a clear answer at backstop. To be sure, it's unlikely to happen, but you never know how aggressive Jed Hoyer might be!

Can you imagine having two 40-home-run hitters on the team: Goodman and Pete Crow-Armstrong? The Cubs would have to give up a haul to get him, but if they want to improve the position and add a player of Goodman’s caliber, then the risk could be worth the reward. The Cubs could then build a three-player group of catchers: Goodman, Amaya, and possibly call-up Owen Ayers.

2. Shane McClanahan: Starting Pitcher

Sep 3, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look, it’s no secret that the Cubs desperately need an influx of pitching, both starting and relief. The Cubs temporarily addressed the struggles by trading for both Clay Holmes and Kevin Gausman. But the reality is you shouldn't expect either of them to return.

Much of the focus has been on Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers. He should be considered a target, but you always have to consider a handful of options. And Shane McClanahan would give the Cubs a left-handed pitcher they sorely need.

In 2026, he went 10-7, posted a 3.36 ERA, and struck out 106. What stands out about him is that he wouldn’t cost a fortune. He’s had numerous issues with injuries, and with the pitching depth the Tampa Bay Rays have, he could be a surprising easy option to trade for. If the Cubs do go for him, expect him to compete for the third or fourth spot in a rotation. He wouldn’t be the Cubs' top option, but he would significantly improve the rotation.

3. Mason Miller: Relief Pitcher

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller (22) reacts after defeating against the Chicago Cubs in game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Diego Padres had one of the best bullpens in the league. Although they were eliminated in the NLDS, it is what carried them as far as they did. So, can the Cubs trade for one of their arms and find an elite closer? Mason Miller is hard not to think about.

He’s only 28 years old, and thus in his prime. He had 38 saves and a 1.67 ERA this season. He would bring the Cubs what they have lacked for so long since they traded for Aroldis Chapman: A high-end closer. If the Cubs traded for Miller, it would allow them to slot Daniel Palenica into the setup role in the bullpen, which he may be better suited for after a rough 2026-27.

There might not be a more electric arm in baseball than Mason Miller.



When he takes the mound, every pitch feels like an event.



The stuff is ridiculous. The velocity is ridiculous. The strikeout potential is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/uyVHAMhDgp — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) October 15, 2026

A healthy Palenica to set up the 7th and 8th innings with Miller to close it out would instantly improve the bullpen significantly. The Cubs have long lacked a dominant pitcher who throws high-velocity stuff. Miller throws extreme heat and has a tendency to consistently hit triple digits. It’s something the Cubs desperately need if they want to compete at the highest level. Miller would automatically the Cubs' best bullpen arm – let alone their best arm overall.

4. Logan Gilbert: Starting Pitcher

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starter Logan Gilbert (36) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Logan Gilbert of the Seattle Mariners is a strikeout machine! This past season, Gilbert reached a milestone for the second time in his career with 200 strikeouts in a season. It's been a while since the Cubs have priortized someone with Gilbert's swing-and-miss stuff. Typically an organization that focuses on groundball arms, it might finally be time for them to change their approach.

The pitches that he relies on are a nasty splitter with some crazy movement and a sweeping slider that get most of his strikeouts. Don’t forget he’s also got some high heat with his fastball, too. It’s a mixed bag of consistency.

He would be a great addition to the rotation. Last season he went 12-11, but the record is not everything. He had a 3.73 ERA and threw for 205 strikeouts. If they upgrade their rotation, Gilbert can be a solid 4th or 5th option for the Cubs.

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