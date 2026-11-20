The Chicago Cubs have made their first big league roster move of free agency.

With all eyes on the pitching staff, Jed Hoyer threw fans a slight curveball right into the mitt of a new catcher. According to Robert Murray of FanSided, as well as multiple other reports, the Cubs have added veteran backstop Joey Bart. The 29-year-old was put on waivers by the White Sox earlier this week to protect two prospects from the Rule 5 Draft.

Bart joined the White Sox at the trade deadline after stints with both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves in 2026. He would go on to appear in just three games for the South Side club before a hand injury put him on the IL and ended his season.

Bart slashed .214/.305/.357 in his 44 total games this past season.

Cubs Adding Stopgap for Young Catcher?

Aug 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Joey Bart (25) walks to the bullpen before the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All things considered, Joey Bart's addition to the 40-man roster all but confirms that the Chicago Cubs will not bring back Carson Kelly. The door was left slightly open in recent weeks after Kelly's strong two-year stints. However, as one of the top catchers on the open market and with clear needs elsewhere, this long felt like a position where the Cubs could look to save money.

Bart will almost surely play a significant role beginning in 2027 as the primary backup to Miguel Amaya. Will it be considered a step down from what they had before? Yes, but Bart brings meaningful MLB experience with decent power and success against lefties. He is only two seasons removed from hitting 13 homers with a career-high .799 OPS during Year 1 with the Pirates.

The move signals confidence in Amaya's ability to carry an even bigger workload, but it also opens a pretty clear lane for prospect Owen Ayers. The No. 2 player in the team's system, per MLB Pipeline, started to make a real run at a Major League call-up last season. Rumors even emerged that the Cubs considered giving him a taste of MLB action ahead of the postseason.

Slashing .289/.403/.529 with 25 homers and 82 RBIs across three levels in the minors, Ayers showed that it's only a matter of time before his big-league ready. Bart will allow Ayers to get his feet wet in Iowa again before likely making his MLB debut later in 2027. In other words, the Cubs now don't have to rush to make sure that Ayers is ready for backup duties on Opening Day.

Is this the kind of signing that will excite Cubs fans? A quick scroll on social media will answer that (*cough* no *cough*). But it's an understandable decision for a team that clearly has faith in two catchers who are already in the system. Bart will be a solid, cost-effective veteran option who will continue to give the Cubs some flexibility at the position.

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