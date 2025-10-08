Cubs' Michael Busch Just Did Something No MLB Player Has Done In Postseason History
The Chicago Cubs are fighting for their playoff lives, and one of their stars is doing everything he can to keep them alive in this series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
After being dominated in Games 1 and 2 at the hands of their hated rival, the Cubs entered Wednesday needing to win Game 3 or be forced into an early exit. Things didn't get started off right and before even taking an at-bat, Chicago fell down 1-0 in the top half of the first.
After Jameson Taillon limited the damage to one run in the first, Cubs first baseman Michael Busch came up to lead off the bottom half with his second leadoff home run in the series. The long ball did more than just tie the game up though, it made some incredible baseball history as well.
Busch's Home Run For Cubs Made MLB History
According to a responding post on X from Sarah Langs, Busch became the first player in MLB playoff history to record multiple leadoff home runs in the same series in a single postseason. Even more fascinatingly, after an incredible series for Busch in the Wild Card round against the San Diego Padres, the second home run is only his second hit of the series.
Busch was able to spark a rally as well as Chicago took a 4-1 lead with three more runs scored after the home run. Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong knocked home two of them with a bases loaded single he ripped out to right field to send the Wrigley faithful into a deafening roar.
Pete Crow-Armstrong Adds to Busch's History
If the Cubs are able to hold on and defeat the Brewers, they will get the chance on Thursday night to force a decisive fifth game which would be played in Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon.
There's still a ton of work left to be done including in Game 3 in order to stave off an embarrassing elimination, but after what looked like a potential disaster start, Chicago did a nice job to flip the script and give their fans something to cheer about.
Now, it will be up to the pitching staff -- as well as the offense -- to protect the lead and give themselves a chance to cling to a victory. Even if things go bad though, Busch will be able to say for the rest of his life that he was able to do something no one else has ever done.
