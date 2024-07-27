Chicago Cubs Urged to Trade Former MVP to St. Louis Cardinals
The disappointing Chicago Cubs season could be coming to an end in the next few days. It could be a new era, as they should be looking to trade many of the veterans.
With an opportunity to better an already impressive farm system, play young players, and other factors, selling seems to be the right thing to do. Jed Hoyer also essentially confirmed that he's not going to buy at the deadline, which answered any questions around the team.
So, there's only one thing left to do, and that's to sell as much as they can. Multiple veteran players on the roster should bring back decent returns, which is all that matters in the grand scheme of things for now.
No matter the team, the Cubs need to listen to every offer they get. If the St. Louis Cardinals call on Justin Steele or someone else, why not listen? If they're going to give them the best package, that's where any player should end up.
David Schoenfield of ESPN proposed an idea that'd likely not make Chicago fans too happy, but his reasoning is more than fair. Schoenfield wrote that he wants the Cubs to trade Cody Bellinger to the Cardinals.
"For the Cubs, it would be about clearing Bellinger off next year's roster. He has a $27.5 million player option for next year, which he would appear likely to pick up. If the Cubs think they can count on Pete Crow-Armstrong in center -- admittedly, no sure thing given his subpar offense in 2024 -- they can allocate Bellinger's salary to another bat or pitching help.
"Bellinger's salary next season for St. Louis would essentially replace Paul Goldschmidt's $26 million salary (he's a free agent after this season) while solving the revolving door in center field."
Pete Crow-Armstrong needs to get a real chance to play every game if they move the former MVP. While he's had a chance to prove what he can be in 176 at-bats this year, it's time to play him every chance they get.
His struggles at the plate have been glaring at times, slashing .182/.233/.295 with just three home runs, five doubles, and three triples. Crow-Armstrong has also struck out 51 times and walked just nine times, a concerning issue.
Still, at only 22 years old, not only would it be unfair to judge him as a player, but it's impossible to do so in the limited action he's seen. If he can get consistent at-bats during the next few months, the front office should have a better idea of the type of player he is.