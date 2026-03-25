Most Likely Chicago Cubs Prospects to Be Called Up This Year Ranked

The Chicago Cubs are just days away from Opening Day, and for the most part, the roster and roles are largely set as to who is going to be with the big league club and who isn't.

Beyond the obvious names at the top of the farm system, who have essentially already been announced as significant contributors like Moisés Ballesteros, there will be others to make their debut this season as well.

Here are the four most likely prospects to wind up in the big leagues for Chicago at some point this year, ranked from most to least probable.

1. RHP Jaxon Wiggins

Knoxville Smokies pitcher Jaxon Wiggins | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wiggins received an invitation to big league spring training, showing just how much the Cubs believe in him despite only three starts at the Triple-A level. He was never going to break camp with the team, but he certainly could be on a similar trajectory as Cade Horton last year, starting the season in Iowa.

Making an impact on the coaching staff, Wiggins established himself as a name to watch and once Ballesteros officially graduates he will become the top prospect in the organization. Jed Hoyer has spoken often about how much pitching depth is needed, and the 24-year-old is the next one up.

It would be a significant surprise to not see Wiggins' big league debut in 2026.

2. INF Jonathon Long

Iowa Cubs first baseman Jonathon Long | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Long is in a little bit of a tough spot, given that he's blocked at first base by Michael Busch. However, he was arguably Chicago's most productive minor league player during the 2025 season and he did it in Triple-A.

Slashing .305/.404/.479 with 20 home runs and 91 RBI across 140 games, Long has all the makings of a future big league slugger. He even had a nice run in this year's big league spring despite a scary looking elbow injury which could have derailed things.

The 24-year-old has a tough path to regular MLB playing time, but when injuries do occur in the infield, he will be one of the first names called upon. Given that he can also play the outfield, his debut feels inevitable.

3. LHP Riley Martin

Chicago Cubs pitcher Riley Martin | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Martin was sent back down to Triple-A earlier this month when camp cuts began, but clearly the team adding him to the 40-man roster indicates their belief that he can contribute at some point in the near future.

Without a ton of left-handed depth in the bullpen, Martin and his 2.69 ERA across 47 Triple-A appearances, as well as 80 strikeouts in 63.2 innings pitched, become very intriguing. He will have to prove that his command is improved after walking 80 batters over the last two seasons, but southpaw swing and miss stuff will always play at this level.

Keep an eye on Martin as someone who could be called up.

4. OF Kevin Alcántara

Chicago Cubs right fielder Kevin Alcántara | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

While it would not technically be a debut given that Alcántara has already played 13 MLB games, he has been unable to stick around in the big leagues to this point despite opportunity being given.

Chicago's likelihood to get creative in right field this season will likely result in his return, though, even after he was optioned back to Triple-A on Tuesday. Ultimately, he may never develop into an everyday big leaguer, but the Cubs being thin in the outfield makes it likely that Alcántara will be a factor at some point this season.