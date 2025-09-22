Latest Kyle Tucker Injury Update Won't Ease Cubs Fans' Big Fears
The Chicago Cubs are entering the final week of the regular season and gearing up for what they hope is a deep playoff run.
As they try to tune some things up and put the finishing touches on the campaign before things get very real this October, they are doing so without arguably their most important player in superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker.
Tucker has not played since the beginning of this month and is on the injured list with a calf issue, even leaving the team last week to head to physical therapy in Florida. Manager Craig Counsell provided an update on Sunday which does not sound like he's on the cusp on coming back as time runs out.
Counsell Says Tucker Has Not Begun Running Yet
"In this current rehab program, Tucker has not yet progressed to running, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Sunday, though he has been hitting," Patrick Mooney of The Athletic (subscription required) relayed Monday.
"After multiple sessions of physical therapy, Tucker is scheduled to travel to Chicago later on Monday and then get reevaluated before Tuesday’s game at Wrigley Field. For now, Counsell is essentially ruling Tucker out of that night’s lineup."
Mooney provided a quote from Counsell which certainly does not inspire confidence that he's on his way back to an imminent return.
“We’ll have to just kind of assess progress at that point,” Counsell said Sunday. “We’ve got to figure out when and if he’s going to be available.”
With just six games remaining in the season and the playoffs getting ready to get underway next week, time is ticking as Tucker remains on the shelf and seemingly not able to run. At this point, it seems a best case scenario sees him return to the lineup without any at-bats to get back into the groove of things, but even that feels unlikely.
MORE: Cubs' Struggling Slugger Hasn't Had A Hit For A Month
Cubs Offense Has Been Mess Without Tucker
Over the last two weeks without Tucker (13 games), Chicago has scored just 47 runs which places them 23rd in Major League Baseball. The production has simply not been sustainable enough to realistically expect any kind of run from this team in October if they don't fix it quickly.
Tucker has slashed .270/.381/.472 with 22 home runs and 73 RBI this season over the course of 133 games. Given the fact that the Cubs traded for him with just one year on his deal and he very well could be on another team next year as he gets sit to hit the open market, it feels even more critical for him to be on the field in the playoffs.
If Tucker misses playoff games and Chicago suffers an early elimination, it would be the kind of worst-case scenario that sends fans into a complete tailspin.
With the days starting to run thinner and thinner, the Cubs had better hope Tucker suddenly starts to feel better, otherwise it does not feel like things are headed in a positive direction with October rapidly approaching.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Former Cubs World Series Hero Reportedly Set to Retire After Season Ends
Cubs Predicted To Move On From Frustrating Former First Round Pick In Offseason
Thoughts On Cubs Series Loss To The Reds As September Winds Down
Cubs Projected Not To Re-Sign Back Significant Trade Deadline Acquisition