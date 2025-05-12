World Series Champions Planning Free Agency Pursuit of Cubs Superstar
The Chicago Cubs have had an incredible first quarter of the season, and it's no secret the offense is carrying the load.
Last season, the Cubs were no better than middle of the pack with a bat in their hands. This year, 231 runs from a fearsome lineup places Chicago at the very top of baseball and on top of the division roughly a month and a half in.
There has been one major change which has been perhaps the biggest difference maker in new absolute superstar Kyle Tucker.
When the Cubs made the trade for Tucker with the Houston Astros this winter, they were criticized for dealing a top prospect in Cam Smith for potentially just one season of the slugger.
Tucker is a free agent next winter and was already due to command a huge deal, but that number has only gone up this season as he continues to mash.
How Much Will Kyle Tucker Receive on the Open Market?
It's very much within the realm of possibility for Tucker's eventual deal to creep into the $500 million range, a number which could be three times as high as the largest contract the organization has given out in its history.
Every team in baseball will want Tucker, but realistically who can pay him or will actually be to is a much narrower group
According to a report in his Sunday notebook, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale believes that one of those teams is going to be a worst case scenario not just for Chicago, but for all of baseball.
"The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to jump into the free-agent fray for Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker this winter," Nightengale wrote. "They may not be the high bidder, but they’ll surely keep everyone honest just as they did when they were in the Juan Soto sweepstakes."
How seriously the Dodgers actually pursue Tucker remains to be seen, but the fact that the ascending super team is even entertaining being involved is enough to make fans across the league cringe in fear.
The ugly reality for the Cubs and the rest of the league is that if Los Angeles wants somebody, they have proven to be willing to go the lengths to get him.
If Tucker becomes the apple of their eye ahead of next offseason, they could become a real threat.
For Chicago, if there's a chance to lock up Tucker before he hits the open market, the need to do just that is only getting more and more urgent.