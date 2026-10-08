The Yankees had another solid season come to an abrupt end in the playoffs Wednesday night as the Rays completed a three-game game sweep with a 4-3 win in the Bronx.

For Yankees fans, it was the kind of finish that is becoming all too familiar for a franchise that hasn’t won a World Series since 2009. It seems like every year New York is good enough to get to the playoffs but then can’t seriously contend for a championship.

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Last year the Yankees lost in four games to the Blue Jays in the ALDS. In 2024 they made it to the World Series but lost to the Dodgers in five games. Since Aaron Boone took over as manager in 2018, the Yankees are 27-30 in the playoffs. That’s just not going to cut it for a franchise that routinely has one of the highest payrolls in all of baseball.

Moments after their latest ugly postseason exit, two of the most legendary players in Yankees history—Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter— broke down what’s wrong with this team and what has to happen going forward to actually contend for a title.

"They [the Rays] beat them [the Yankees] like a drum,” Rodriguez said on FS1’s postgame show. “They beat them during the season, and they swept them in October. Something has to change. I'm not talking about personnel. Buy I'm talking about a philosophy. There has to be a philosophy change.

"You've won 27 titles one way. I'm not saying anyone should lose their job. Let me make that clear. But [GM Brian] Cashman has to surround himself with people who know baseball, who understand baseball and can value both sides of the ball. It's unthinkable in a game where your season is on the line and of the nine positions, you don't know who's going to play five positions: first base, second base, third base, center field and right field because Judge is out. And if something doesn't change, you're going to have the same results, and we've been watching the same movie for over a decade, and nothing changes. They'll use the excuse that Judge wasn't there, but Judge had nothing to do with that first inning in Game 2, which is one of the craziest innings I've ever seen. It's getting late."

The Yankees were eliminated tonight and have still not won a World Series since 2009.



Here is the full discussion between Yankees Legends @AROD and @DerekJeter on what’s next for the franchise.@KevinBurkhardt | @DavidOrtiz | @MLBONFOX pic.twitter.com/S2rWrWZywY — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 8, 2026

The Yankees had a lot of issues with their offense against the Rays. In Game 3, manager Aaron Boone made some big changes, starting with the decision to put Trent Grisham in the lead off spot. That move was ripped by fans before the first pitch was thrown and then Grisham went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts.

Jeter, who won five World Series titles during his 20-year career with the Yankees, spoke about how the team made way too many mistakes against the Rays. New York had three errors in the first inning of its Game 2 loss in Tampa Bay, which set the tone for the rest of that game.

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“They didn't play well, and sometimes when you don't play well in the postseason, everything is magnified, and they start dissecting things that have happened,” Jeter said. “In the regular season, you can't get away with it. Over 162 games, you can have periods where you play poorly and periods when you play well. People tend to focus more on the times you play well, but when you get into the postseason, and you're playing teams like the Rays, you cannot make mistakes because they're going to capitalize on them," Jeter said of the Yankees.

"You can make mistakes against the Boston Red Sox and still overcome those mistakes, but you can't do it against Tampa. They got exposed a little bit, and that's the reason why they're going home."

Jeter then spoke about the great Yankees teams that he was a part of and what they were able to do to win big games when they weren’t at their best.

“We were teams that focused on all the little things. We would beat you with a home run but we’d also beat you 2-1,” Jeter said on the postgame show. We faced [the Red Sox] a lot of times, we faced Pedro [Martinez]. We didn’t necessarily beat Pedro but we beat the Red Sox. We’d wear them down. There’s different ways of winning games when you’re not swinging the bats well. But we didn’t beat ourselves. In this particular series there was a lot of ways that the Yankees beat themselves.”

The Yankees now begin their offseason with some big question marks, and Judge, who missed the entire postseason with a calf injury, is hopeful that some moves will be made by the front office.

“We’re the Yankees,” Judge said. “I feel like they should go all-in and do what they need to do. If we got holes, it’s finding certain players or personnel, whatever we need; you gotta go out there and get it. That’s why I signed back here to play with the Yankees, to fight for a championship every single year. We go all-in. That’s what I do every offseason: get ready to give this team and this city everything I got. So I expect them to do the same.”

Judge, A-Rod and Jeter did not hold back on the state of the Yankees after another disappointing playoff exit. Now the team’s fans will have to wait and see if any of those voices were heard by Cashman and the other people whose job it is to put the best baseball team out on the field every night. Because if they’re not, it feels like 2027 will have the same feels as, well, the last 16 years in the Bronx.