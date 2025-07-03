Diamondbacks Considering Pushing Zac Gallen Back a Day
Heading into their series finale against the Giants on Thursday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks were still showing their starters for the weekend series against the Kansas City Royals as TBA.
The D-backs are in a stretch of 17 games in 17 days heading into the All-Star break. This stretch began on June 27 against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field and ends on July 13 in Anaheim against the Angels. The All-Star break runs from July 14-17, and then play resumes on July 18 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
During his pre-game press conference, Torey Lovullo indicated that the rotation would stay in line for the first two game of the Royals series, Friday and Saturday. That means Eduardo Rodriguez and Ryne Nelson will stay on turn.
Diamondbacks Considering Pushing Starters Back a Day
Zac Gallen would be the normally-scheduled starter on Sunday, but Lovullo said that day is still TBA. The team is thinking of giving everyone an extra day of rest, starting with Gallen.
That means a starter would need to be inserted into the schedule on Sunday, and then Gallen would be moved back a day to start in San Diego on Monday, July 7, with everyone else falling in line behind that.
As for who might fill that Sunday slot, Lovullo did not give any indication. If the team does not make a roster move, one candidate already with the team would be Anthony DeSclafani.
He last pitched on Tuesday, July 1, throwing 25 pitches. In his first three outings with the D-backs he threw 38, 41, and 45 pitches. If he were to get the start, he might be on a pitch count of 50 pitches or less.
Jake Woodford, who was just signed by the team and pitched Wednesday night, threw 53 pitches. He could pitch again on three days rest perhaps.
Bryce Jarvis is scheduled to pitch for the Reno Aces on Saturday, July 5. If the team decided to make a roster move and bring Jarvis up for a spot start, he would be pitching with an extra day's rest. Jarvis is stretched out to about 75-80 pitches at the moment.
Arzona Diamondbacks Health Updates
Lovullo said that Corbin Carroll is taking "aggressive swings" in the cage, and will face rehabbing reliever Kendall Graveman in a live BP session on Friday.
Josh Naylor is getting a day off against a lefty, one day after playing at DH following a stint of missed games due to neck spasms. Lovullo said Naylor is doing fine, and expects him to play on Friday.
Ryne Nelson came out of his last start reporting no issues the next day. There was some concern about residual soreness he had been experiencing, leading to the right-hander being on a pitch count.
Nelson was somewhat controversially pulled from his start with two outs in the seventh last time out, only to see reliever Juan Morillo give up a double, allowing two inherited runners to score.
