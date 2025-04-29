D-backs Seek Better Fortune on the Road to New York
The Arizona Diamondbacks (15-13) are in New York to face the Mets (20-9) for a three-game series at Citi Field, beginning on Tuesday night.
Arizona is coming off a poor 2-4 homestand in which they dropped two of three to the Tampa Bay Rays and then did the same against the Atlanta Braves. Three of those losses came in extra innings, and their win Sunday to salvage the series finale snapped a four-game losing streak.
NL Player of the Week Eugenio Suarez hit four homers in a game on Saturday, tying a major league record. That came in one of those three extra inning losses however.
The D-backs are in fourth place, 3.5 games back in the NL West as of this writing. They're in a three-way tie with the Reds and Phillies for the third and final Wild Card spot in the NL.
The Mets rebounded from being walked off by the Nationals on Sunday afternoon, defeating Washington 19 to 5 on Monday. They exploded for 16 runs over the final four innings. Brandon Nimmo went 4-for-6, with nine RBI tying a franchise record. That earned the Mets a four-game series split on the heels of a seven-game winning streak.
The Mets have the best record and highest winning percentage (.690) in baseball. They extended their lead to 4.5 games over the Phillies with their win on Monday.
In 2024 the Mets took the season series from the Diamondbacks 4-3, which proved pivotal in the Wild Card chase at the end of the season. Arizona has already lost a season series to potential Wild Card rival Chicago Cubs and trail Atlanta 1-2 so far in 2025.
Pitching Matchups
Tuesday, April 29, 4:10 p.m. MST, 7:10 EST
Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP 1-2, 4.40 ERA, 2.77 FIP in 28.2 IP
Rodriguez has pitched into some hard luck. The defense behind him has been less than stellar at times, and his peripherals (Fielding Independent Pitching) suggest his ERA should be much lower than it is. He pitched into the seventh inning last time out, but two inherited runners came around to score off reliever Shelby Miller as Rodriguez was charged with four runs in 6.2 innings.
David Peterson, LHP 1-1, 3.29 ERA, 3.05 FIP in 27.1 IP
Peterson is following up an excellent 2024 in which he went 10-3 with a 2.90 ERA in 21 starts by pitching solidly in all five of his outings so far this year. Despite him having only one win on the season, the Mets are 4-1 in his starts.
Wednesday, April 30, 4:10 p.m. MST, 7:10 EST
Corbin Burnes RHP 0-1, 4.05 ERA, 4.70 FIP in 26.2 IP
Burnes was cruising in his his last start April 24, looking dominant through four innings. He ran into trouble in the fifth and sixth innings however, giving up three runs, but just one earned. He tied his season high with eight strikeouts.
Mets TBD
The Mets have not named a starter for Wednesday's game as of this writing.
Thursday, May 1, 10:10 a.m. MST, 1:10 p.m. EST
Zac Gallen, RHP 1-4, 5.57 ERA, 4.38 FIP in 32.1 IP
Gallen will be making his seventh start of the year, and outside one early 13-strikeout effort against the Yankees on April 2, has simply looked nothing like the ace pitcher he used to be. Command and control issues, along with hard contact, have continued to plague him early in games. 15 of his 20 earned runs allowed have come in either the first or second inning.
Kodai Senga, RHP 3-1, 1.26 ERA, 2.81 FIP in 28.2 IP
Senga has pitched sensationally in his first five outings of 2025. He's given up two runs twice, including April 25 against Washington, and thrown shutout baseball in his three other starts. He's allowed just one home run on the season.
Bullpens
The Diamondbacks have been dealing with injuries at the very back end of their bullpen. A.J. Puk awaits news of the reviews on his elbow MRI, and whether or not he can avoid surgery. Justin Martinez pitched on Sunday and barely squeaked out a save despite seeing a major velocity drop, causing concern from his manager.
Through April 17 the D-backs had a 3.48 reliever ERA to go with a 2.56 FIP, which was the best in MLB to that point. Since April 18 the Diamondbacks' bullpen has cratered to 6.96 ERA and 5.37 FIP.
Arizona did recently option right-hander Drey Jameson, assumedly to make room for the return of righty Kevin Ginkel. Ginkel could be a much-needed boost to the D-backs' relief corp, and Jameson will need to work out some control issues in the minors after a somewhat successful taste of the majors — his first since 2023.
Mets closer Edwin Diaz has had a few hiccups this year, as evidenced by his 4.50 ERA and 4.13 FIP in a dozen games. But he's 7-for-7 in save chances and has yet to take a loss. He has 20 strikeouts in 12 innings.
The Mets bullpen ERA ranks fifth in MLB at 2.76 and the reliever FIP of 2.86 ranks first. They just had to put left-hander A.J. Minter on the injured list with a lat strain however.
Offense
Corbin Carroll leads the way for Arizona batting .308 with nine homers, and a league leading .667 slugging percentage. He also leads MLB with four triples and 80 total bases. The aforementioned Suarez leads the league with 10 home runs. Josh Naylor has a .893 OPS and is batting .318 with 19 RBI.
As of Monday morning the Diamondbacks' offense ranked third in MLB in runs scored per game with 5.36 and their .780 OPS ranked third as well. These rankings mask some inconsistency however, especially of late. After scoring 11 runs against the Cubs on April 18, 10 of them in the eighth inning, Arizona scored just 22 runs in their next six games while batting .197.
They tallied 16 hits and 13 runs over the final two games of the Braves series however and will hope that carries over into Citi Field.
Heading into play Monday the Mets ranked right in the middle of the pack with a 4.26 runs per game and a .701 OPS. But the 19 run outburst will improve those rankings a good deal.
First baseman Pete Alonso has been on fire, batting .337 with a 1.088 OPS and 27 RBI. Star shortstop Francisco Lindor is batting .304 with five homers and 20 runs scored. The Mets just got Francisco Alvarez back from injury recently and he's already made his presence known, going 4-for-13 with a double and a homer.