Should the Diamondbacks Bring Back this Veteran Reliever?
As the Arizona Diamondbacks gear up to for the offseason there are numerous big decisions to make. As the offseason progresses, the team must multi- task, and focus on multiple areas simultaneously.
One area the team must address is their current free agents. Those include Zac Gallen, James McCann and left-hand reliever Jalen Beeks.
We've already looked into Gallen and McCann's situations. Today we look at Beeks' free agency and whether or not the D-backs should attempt to bring him back.
Arizona Diamondbacks LHP Jalen Beeks
2025 Performance: 61 G, 57 IP, 3.77 ERA, 3.87 xERA, 4.01 FIP
Beeks came into the 2025 season with a career 4.40 ERA but with a 3.98 FIP in 347 innings. He was signed by the Astros on March 10, but released just 12 days later. The D-backs scooped him up on March 26, one day ahead of the start of the season.
Beeks got off to a hot start with the Diamondbacks, making his season debut the very next day, throwing 1.2 scoreless innings.
Through April 24 he pitched in 12 games, threw 15 innings, and allowed just one run on a solo homer. That hot start made him a trusted go-to pitcher for Torey Lovullo.
From there was not quite smooth sailing however. A blown save and three runs allowed on April 26 started a two-and-a-half-month slide that saw him post a 6.58 ERA over his next 30 outings, 26 innings pitched.
Beeks then landed on the injured list with a back issue. When he returned he was much more effective, but his workload had to be managed. There were stretches where it seemed he should have been available but was not used.
It turns out he needed a cortisone shot in his shoulder, which required several extra days off at different points. Then he didn't pitch at all during the team's final weekend in San Diego.
Still, Beeks had put together a solid final two months. In 19 games, 16.1 innings he posted a 2.20 ERA, giving up four runs on 10 hits, including two homers.
What is Jalen Beeks Market Value?
The website Spotrac estimates his free agent market value to be $1.1 million. That feels low, as the D-backs paid him $1.25 in 2025. Beeks will be looking to earn more than he did in 2026.
An early signing by the D-backs, should they be interested, would probably require in excess of $1.5 million, or perhaps as much as $2 million.
Pros to Bringing Jalen Beeks Back to Diamondbacks
Beeks' ERA has fluctuated, as is common with relievers, but his peripheral and expected metrics have been fairly stable. For example is xERA has ranged between 3.69-3.87 the last four years. Similarly his FIP has been between 3.49-4.01.
If he is fully healthy, he is capable of providing quality innings more often than not. He was scored upon in just 14 of his 61 outings in 2025. His six of 25 inherited runners scored worked out to 24%, versus league average 32%.
Not just a lefty specialist, Beeks also has the ability to get right-handed hitters out. Right hand batters hit .190 with a .624 OPS against him, while left-hand batters hit .218 with a .611 OPS.
Cons to Bringing Jalen Beeks Back to the Diamondbacks
Beeks will be 32 years old and is coming off a year in which he battled back and shoulder issues. Perhaps a full offseason of rest will help him, but it's possible his body is breaking down. That risk makes him a candidate to see steep and sudden decline.
The Diamondbacks have Andrew Saalfrank and Brandyn Garcia, two rookies who impressed in 2025, coming back. Kyle Backhus and Philip Abner are two other rookies who gained experience. A.J. Puk is expected to return mid-season.
Summary
If the Diamondbacks are confident that Beeks is healthy, then they should seriously consider bringing Beeks back for under $2 million dollars.
He will likely want to test the free agent waters, and very well could do better than that amount. But if he doesn't, then there is a good case to be made that Beeks would be a predictable value option.
If the Diamondbacks have concerns about his shoulder or back then they should pass altogether. There is no need to tie up a roster spot and dollars, even if low cost, on a pitcher who has health concerns. Only the D-backs know where they stand in their evaluation on this front.