The Diamondbacks Must Make Hay in Softer Spot in Schedule
The Arizona Diamondbacks head into their weekend series agains the Colorado Rockies with a 23-21 record. They're two games back of the Giants for the third NL Wild Card, and six full games back of the Dodgers in the NL West, where they sit in fourth place.
Arizona just concluded one of the tougher stretches they'll see in the 2025 schedule. They played 25 games against the Cubs, Rays, Braves, Mets, Phillies, Mets, Dodgers, and Giants. They went a disappointing 11-14 while taking just two of those eight series and splitting a four game set with the Dodgers. They were outscored 144 to 118 in the process, mostly due to the bullpen struggling mightily.
The next 15 games present an opportunity however. Despite the Dodgers and resurgent St. Louis Cardinals appearing on the upcoming road trip schedule next week, they'll face three much weaker opponents at home in the Rockies, Pirates, and Nationals.
Ideally they would sweep at least one of the Rockies, Pirates, or Nationals and win the other two series. If they can do that, and somehow fashion a 3-3 road trip in between they could even come away 10-5.
Even though the road trip through Los Angeles and St. Louis is a tough one, it's critical that the D-backs get through this stretch no worse than 9-6, and come out other side at least five games over .500
The schedule ebbs and flows throughout the season of course. There are tough stretches and softer pockets. After this 15 games stretch the D-backs face the Braves and Reds on the road, and the Mariners and the Padres at home. Those are all good teams, that all have positive run differentials. (The Reds are 21-24 but are probably tougher than their record indicates).
Key to all of this of course will be getting Justin Martinez back strong and ready to rip his 100 MPH sinkers and 90+ MPH splitters. It's a lot to ask for a pitcher that just spent 15 days on the injured list to "fix" a tired and under performing bullpen. If he's not back over the weekend, he should be back by the road trip to L.A.
The D-backs will have to lean on him and he will need to perform late in games in high leverage situations if the bullpen is to come close to stabilizing. After starting the year with a 3.48 bullpen ERA through April 17, that number has ballooned to 6.44 since April 18. They will not get A.J. Puk back before June 18 at the earliest, so it's up to Martinez and the rest of the pen to get right.
The Diamondbacks players and manager of course must take the games one at a time, and need to avoid taking any opponents lightly. But that in no way lessens the importance of taking advantage of the softer spots in the schedule and this is one of those times.