Torey Lovullo Seeking Mental Poise From Sewald, Martinez
The Arizona Diamondbacks are nearly two months removed from the advent of their closer controversy. As Paul Sewald struggled through July, manager Torey Lovullo made the difficult decision to relieve him of his ninth-inning duties.
At least, for the time being.
It's not much of a secret that Lovullo wants to find a way to reinsert Sewald into that role - so long as the veteran can handle himself again.
“We’ve got to get Paul back into that role, that’s the ultimate goal, and I’m going to do everything I can to get him there,” Lovullo said.
For now, Sewald is working lower leverage situations, while flamethrowing young right-hander Justin Martinez has, for the most part, admirably handled the ninth inning.
Martinez's electric stuff - coupled with a 7-for-7 save record in August - has made the process more difficult for Lovullo and Sewald.
Though the veteran's command, confidence and ninth-inning presence has taken a major hit, Lovullo said his former closer is progressing positively.
“I know that the game can beat anybody down, I think he was probably struggling in certain ways, but I’m seeing him come out the other side,” Lovullo said, “I think he’s in a much better spot than he was when I made the decision… I think he’s trending in a very positive way, the stuff is showing up, and I think innately he’s a very confident player.”
“He’s showing up, he’s doing his job. I do feel like it’s been a steady progression forward. There were a couple rough outings right away, but the progression has been moving forward.”
While stuff and velocity can make for eye-popping closer highlights, the job is also centered around mental poise. A rough outing here and there can easily send even some of the most dominant arms into a downward spiral.
Lovullo said Sewald is working through his issues, whether mental or mechanical, and while the results aren't flawless, the manager knows the internals of the righty's progression back to high-leverage mode.
“I think he’s just blocking out all of the things that were bogging him down, whether it was delivery-oriented, whether it was following a game plan. He’s still doing that," said the skipper.
"There are going to be misfires… I think a month ago when he walked a batter, it would compound itself, now he steps on the mound and he’s like ‘let’s get to work.’ There’s a lot of finish to his pitch, and he’s getting after it, and I like that.”
Be that as it may, the veteran has still been struggling results-wise. In Miami and Boston, Sewald was given opportunities to close in non-save situations. Over those two innings, he allowed five hits (including three doubles) and three earned runs, while only striking out one.
Even if Lovullo is impressed with the intangible progress of the veteran, it's hard to justify putting those results back into a high leverage spot for the moment.
And so, the D-backs continue to lean on the 23-year-old Martinez.
Martinez has pitched to 2.10 ERA on the year, backed up by a 2.70 FIP. He's striking out batters at a high clip with his triple-digit arsenal, to the tune of an 11.25 K/9.
He's still somewhat wild, walking 4.5 per nine, but the overall improvement in his command has been one of Arizona's most poignant player development narratives this season.
“It’s working right now, and I love what [Martinez is] doing," said the skipper. "But he’s still growing, he’s still learning, and he’s just going to continue to get better and better. I want to make sure that I’m adding everything up and doing the best thing I can to help us win a baseball game."
Just like his veteran counterpart in Sewald, it's Martinez's mental and emotional fortitude that's been where Lovullo looks for growth.
“Every outing’s better and better. I’ve called [Martinez] in my office and had discussions with him about ‘your mound presence needs to improve, I don’t want to know if you’re having a good or bad outing by what your face looks like, your body language,’" Lovullo said.
"I think it’s improved dramatically since, I think it was after the Cleveland series. The stuff’s there, but it’s way more than the stuff.”
Martinez has, on occasion, struggled when facing base traffic. He's blown a save, and has taken five losses this year. But at 23 years old, some mental hiccups are to be expected.
In Thursday's loss to the New York Mets, Martinez entered with the intent of holding a 2-2 tie in the ninth - a job that is generally given to a team's closer.
Ironically, the end results were negative, as Martinez allowed a run, ultimately being stuck with the loss in a game where the offense did their pitching staff few favors.
Martinez left a sinker slightly too close to the middle, and Jesse Winker ripped it for a one-out double. With two outs, and Winker at third, Martinez threw what appeared to be a good pitch - a 101 MPH sinker slightly above the strike zone and inside.
But Jose Iglesias managed an 87.9 MPH RBI single off the glove of Geraldo Perdomo, ultimately sealing the game for the Mets.
While this was an unfortunate result, the thing to take note of wasn't Martinez being responsible for the loss. The very principles that Lovullo had expressed just hours prior seemed to already be in effect.
Despite getting into trouble with the game on the line, Martinez kept visibly composed, and maintained his control, game plan and overall composure. Observing from the press box, Martinez looked to remain locked in, and his execution held strong.
Ultimately, it ended in Martinez getting the loss, but, if Lovullo is looking for mental and emotional development, it's clear that Martinez at the very least has what it takes to remain composed in the tense moments required of a closer.
“It’s my job to put him in the best position possible," said Lovullo, "because fundamentally and physically he is ready, it looks great. But emotionally, that’s where it gets real heavy sometimes, and I don’t want to overwhelm him.”
Whether it's Sewald, Martinez or another reliever taking the ninth inning, it's not simply about what, or how hard they may throw. Closing is a mental battle; and it's a difficult one.