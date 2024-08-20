Adrian Del Castillo's Grand Slam, 6 RBI Pace Diamondbacks Attack
There weren't many fans in loanDept park for the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins Monday night. But it seemed most in attendance were family and friends of Miami native Adrian Del Castillo. They made most of the noise in the ballpark and for good reason.
Marlins starter Adam Oller was struggling with control, loading the bases on a walk and two hit by pitch in the third inning. With two outs Del Castillo got a 3-2 fastball down the middle and launched it for a grand slam home run. That sent the D-backs on their way to an eventual 9-6 victory.
Castillo's heroics were not done however. The Marlins got back in the game by scoring four runs off D-backs starter Brandon Pfaadt, closing to within 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning. In the top of the seventh Del Castillo faced a lefty reliever with runners on second and third. He laced a two-run single into right to put the D-backs back up 7-4.
It's been an eventful 12 days for the rookie catcher. He doubled and drove in a run in his first major league at bat in Cleveland on August 7th. Two days later he hit a walk off home run against the Phillies in his first ever game at Chase Field. He had three hits and two RBI in his next game.
On Sunday Del Castillo hit a game tying three-run homer in the ninth inning to send the game to extra innings. All of this production is reaching historic levels. According to Sarah Langs, Del Castillo's 14 RBI are tied with Dale Alexander in 1929 for 2nd-most in first 9 career games since RBI became official in 1920, behind only Mitchell Page who had 15 in 1977.
Opta Stats posted on X that Del Castillo is the third MLB catcher ever with 6+ RBI and a stolen base in a single game, joining Jerry Grote (1981) and Johnny Bench (1974).
Del Castillo also had two other milestones when he threw out his first baserunner and stole his first base.
Speaking with fellow Florida native Jody Jackson after the game, Del Castillo's cheering section came down close to the field and continued to make a lot of noise for him, creating a festive atmosphere.
"It's awesome, seeing everybody's face, everywhere I look it's different faces, love for all of them" Del Castillo said.
Joc Pederson hit a solo shot, his 20th of the year. Jake McCarthy hit a two run homer, his seventh of the year. McCarthy now has 18 RBI in his last 11 games. Corbin Carroll drew a walk ahead of McCarthy to extend his on base streak to 29.
Pfaadt did not have a great game. He gave up seven hits through the first five innings, including a solo homer, but managed to limit the damage to two runs.
His good fortune ran out in the sixth inning when he walked two and gave up two singles to allow two more runs. Kevin Ginkel came in to get an inning ending double play, stranding two runners to keep Pfaadt's line from blowing up.
Pfaadt went to full counts to six of the last 11 batters he faced, throwing 90 pitches in all, 56 for strikes. His final line was 5.1 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 1 HR. He got the win however, going to 8-6 with a 4.08 ERA.
Given a 9-4 lead to protect, Paul Sewald had a shaky ninth inning. He allowed a double, a single, a sacrifice fly, and another double, allowing two runs. That forced A.J. Puk to have to get up in the pen, but Sewald managed to get the final two outs.
The D-backs are now 70-55. Game two of the series is Tuesday at 3:440 P.M. Arizona Time. Eduardo Rodriguez starts for Arizona against Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera.