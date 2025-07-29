Can Brandon Pfaadt Pull Diamondbacks out of Skid?
The Arizona Diamondbacks continued an ugly trend Monday, losing 5-1 to the Detroit Tigers in an all-encompassing dud of a game. They'll look to buck their offensive woes on Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. MST.
Arizona fell to five games below .500 at 51-56, while the Tigers are looking to bust out of a slump of their own. Detroit had lost eight of their last 10 prior to this series.
The Diamondbacks suffered yet another injury scare Monday, as All-Star third baseman and prominent trade piece Eugenio Suárez was hit on the hand with a pitch and appeared to be in pain.
Suárez's initial x-rays were negative, though he'll undergo more testing Tuesday.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Detroit Tigers Pitching Matchup
RHP Brandon Pfaadt (4.76 ERA) vs RHP Casey Mize (3.40 ERA)
If Brandon Pfaadt's results accurately depict him turning a corner, that would be a major positive development for the D-backs' rotation.
After Pfaadt struggled through May and June, he's made four solid starts in July, allowing two or fewer earned runs in three and working his way out of jams consistently.
Pfaadt looks more confident and more in command of his pitches. That will need to continue on Tuesday. When Pfaadt delivers solid starts, the Diamondbacks have mostly won games this season.
Right-hander Casey Mize has had an excellent season, going 9-4 with a 3.40 ERA in 17 starts. He was blown up in back-to-back outings his last two times on the mound, but has been very effective as a whole.
Mize throws a mid-90s four-seam and a splitter as his two main pitches. He has a slurve, slider and sinker to add to the mix as well. The splitter has been knocked around to nearly a .300 average and a .486 slug while the four-seam has been his best offering.
Diamondbacks vs Tigers Lineups
The D-backs' offense has clearly been in the midst of a major slump. Most of Arizona's top run-producing players are struggling. The D-backs have scored a mere two runs (one earned) over their past 38 innings, including two shutout losses to the Pirates on Saturday and Sunday.
Diamondbacks vs Tigers Bullpens
The D-backs got six innings out of Eduardo Rodriguez Monday despite the left-hander giving up five runs. Kendall Graveman and Kyle Backhus each worked, with Graveman throwing 10 pitches and Backhus 17.
Detroit used setup man Tommy Kahnle and closer Will Vest to complete the win. Kahnle threw 21 pitches and may be down, while Vest threw only 14.