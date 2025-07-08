Can Merrill Kelly Help D-backs Gain Momentum vs Padres?
The Arizona Diamondbacks won game one of their four-game set with the San Diego Padres on Monday behind a brilliant night from Zac Gallen. On Tuesday, Merrill Kelly will look to post similarly strong results to guarantee a split — first pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
The Diamondbacks continue to hang around .500, moving to 45-46 after Monday's win. They're still 4.5 games out of the NL Wild Card, but now it's the Giants that hold the third spot. The Padres are 48-42, but still sit seven games back of the Dodgers for first place in the division, and fell behind the Giants and out of a Wild Card position.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres Pitching Matchup
RHP Merrill Kelly (3.55 ERA) vs RHP Nick Pivetta (3.25 ERA)
Kelly has hit somewhat of a rut in his recent stretch of starts, but has still found a way to get the job done and keep his team in games.
He's given up multiple runs in four straight starts and is 1-2 in that span. He gave up three runs over six innings his last time out facing the Giants.
Still, Kelly has remained one of the more reliable arms in Arizona's rotation. When his command is on, he's one of the tougher matchups in baseball.
The D-backs could use some length to give their battered bullpen as much cushion as possible. A lengthy Quality Start would go a long way in helping the D-backs build some momentum in this series.
Right-hander Nick Pivetta has been excellent in 2025. He's pitched to a 3.25 ERA with nearly-matching peripherals, and is 9-2 in 17 starts.
Pivetta has been worth +18 Run Value per Statcast, and boasts an impressive 27.8% strikeout rate. He's limited walks as well, but rarely gets ground balls and occasionally falls victim to some hard contact.
Pivetta throws six pitches, but mainly relies on a mid-90s four-seam, a slow curve and a sweeper. He also occasionally dips into a cutter, sinker and slider.
Diamondbacks vs Padres Lineup
(Check back later for lineups.)
Diamondbacks vs Padres Bullpens
The Diamondbacks, in the wake of a forearm injury to interim closer Shelby Miller, turned to Kyle Backhus, newly-recalled Juan Morillo, and Kevin Ginkel to finish Monday's game.
Backhus threw 1.1 innings and 22 pitches, and will likely be down. Morillo threw 17 (only five for strikes) merely minutes after getting to the stadium, and may be down as well.
Ginkel may be available for a back-to-back, throwing just 11 pitches for Monday's save. Jalen Beeks should be an option on Tuesday night. Ryan Thompson is on the IL with a scapular strain.
The Padres used four relievers, but did not dip into any of their back-end arms. Manager Mike Shildt should have full use of his high-leverage group.