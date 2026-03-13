Key D-backs Veteran to Make First Spring Training Start vs Royals

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly will make his long-awaited first start of spring training on Thursday night against the Kansas City Royals, kicking off a rare Cactus League night game at 6:05 p.m. in Surprise.

Kelly has missed most of his expected starts thus far due to a back issue: mid-back tightness diagnosed officially as intercostal nerve irritation.

As a result, Kelly was forced to vacate the role of opening day starter. Zac Gallen will take the mound on opening day at Dodger Stadium instead.

There is still question as to whether or not Kelly will be able to make his first start of the regular season at the back end of the rotation or if he will have to spend the first turn of the rotation down on the injured list.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly to Start vs Royals

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) during spring training workouts on Feb. 10, 2026, at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelly, after being shut down for some time, began his ramp-up process without much trouble. Manager Torey Lovullo consistently provided updates that Kelly was feeling good.

There was also never any structural damage discovered when Kelly underwent imaging. Though he was forced to stop throwing, Kelly was able to get back on track without building up completely from scratch.

How many innings or pitches Kelly is approved to throw Friday remains to be seen, though on the current path it would be difficult to imagine him being built up beyond four or so innings by the time the regular season began.

The D-backs do not have a clear picture of what their rotation will look like following Zac Gallen's opening day start. Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers projected the most likely way the rotation would unfold in this article.

As it stands, the only thing that is known for certain is Gallen will get the ball first. Righty Michael Soroka and left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez are still away from camp, playing in the World Baseball Classic for Team Canada and Team Venezuela, respectively.

Other pitchers scheduled to appear in Friday's game behind Kelly include a healthy dose of major leaguers.

RHP Andrew Hoffmann, LHP PHilip Abner, RHP Kade Strowd, RHP Paul Sewald, RHP Isaiah Campbell, RHP Jonathan Loaisiga and RHP Bryce Jarvis are all expected to pitch. Of that group, Campbell and Jarvis were reassigned to minor league camp Thursday, while the rest are either safe bets to make the opening day roster or arms still looking to earn such a role.