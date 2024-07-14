Corbin Carroll's 2 Homer, 6 RBI Night Leads D-backs Rout Over Blue Jays
A packed crowd of 40,120 on Star Wars night at Chase Field were treated to an offensive show as the Diamondbacks blew out the Toronto Blue Jays 12-1. The D-backs had 15 hits, drew seven walks, and had baserunners in every inning.
Corbin Carroll had a two-homer night and drove in a career-high six RBI. He started with a sacrifice fly in the second inning. His opposite field three-run smash in the seventh blew open a 5-1 game, making the score 8-1.
He came up again in the eighth and pulled a ball over the right field fence for a two-run homer. The homers were the 4th and 5th for Carroll in 2024, and his six RBI become the most ever in a game by a D-backs leadoff hitter.
Backup catcher Jose Herrera had a three-hit night, drove in a run when the game was still close, walked, and scored two runs.
Starting All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte filled up the stat sheet with two hits, two walks, an RBI and a stolen base. Eugenio Suarez got in on the action with a two-run homer in the eighth.
Yilber Diaz threw six solid innings, allowing just one run on 4 hits, 2 walks, and two strikeouts. He picked up the first win of his major league career.
Diaz, who turns 24 on August 19th, posted an identical line of six innings and one run in his major league debut on July 8th against the Braves. He was not as dominant as his first outing, battling through some control problems from the second inning on and frequently falling behind batters.
Daulton Varsho tripled for the second consecutive night and scored on a sacrifice fly in the second. That was the only run Diaz allowed, however, as he got out of trouble thereafter. He's already shown incredible poise and an ability to pitch out of trouble without getting rattled.
He allowed a two-out walk and single in the fourth inning, but got a medium fly ball to right field to end the inning.
Torey Lovullo stuck with him after a leadoff double started the sixth. A wild pitch bounced hard off the backstop back to Herrera, who threw down to third getting Spencer Horowitz for the first out of the inning. Diaz retired the next two to end the inning and go back to the dugout to high fives.
It's been a remarkable week for the young Venezuelan, who just five years ago was living a life of hardship on the streets of South America. Sleeping in shelters, selling candy, washing windows and asking for money, he couldn't have been any further from pitching in major league baseball.
You can read more about his life story and amazing journey to the major leagues from Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports.
The Diamondbacks' record goes to 49-47. They're assured to head into the All Star Break above .500. There's still one more left to play tomorrow however. Zac Gallen starts for the D-backs and Yusei Kikuchi will start for the Blue Jays.