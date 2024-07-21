D-backs Bullpen Spoils Pfaadts Gem, Lose 2-1 in Extras to Cubs
Humberto Castellanos walked in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning handing the Chicago Cubs a 2-1 victory over the Diamondbacks in 10 innings. Justin Martinez failed to protect a 1-0 lead in the ninth, blowing his first save chance of the year.
Fans were treated to a classic pitcher's duel on a gorgeous Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field between Brandon Pfaadt and Shota Imanaga.
Pfaadt threw seven scoreless innings, giving up just a single in the second inning and a lead off walk in the seventh. Pfaadt struck out seven batters., while lowering his ERA to 3.74. He threw 61 of 94 pitches for strikes.
Pfaadt's attack early on was based more on the Fastball/Changeup approach. He started using the sweeper a little more later in the game. It was all effective, as he kept the Cubs off balance.
"He was on the attack and he's been doing it all year long for us. And on a day when he had three back end pieces [of the bullpen] down, we needed that type of an outing.
Imanaga was even more dominant early on, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning before giving up a two-out base hit to Randal Grichuk. As detailed in the game preview, his fastball location at the top of he zone with ride and spin was too much for the D-backs to handle for most of the game.
It was the Cubs lefty who blinked first however, giving up a long home run to Eugenio Suarez in the 7th.
Closer Paul Sewald, Kevin Ginkel and Ryan Thompson had all worked the first two games of the series and were unavailable. While it's tough to manage a game when all your "A" relievers are down, every choice Torey Lovullo made seemed to backfire in the 9th and 10th innings. .
Instead of going with well rested lefty Joe Mantiply, Lovullo turned to Justin Martinez. The fireballing righty had also worked the first two games of the series including a meltdown Friday night.
The move immediately backfired on Lovullo. Nico Hoerner got his first hit of the series, a lead off double to start the ninth. One out later he scored on a single up the middle by Seiya Suzuki and the lead was gone. Martinez got the next two outs, however, sending it to extras.
Explaining the move to Jody Jackson, Lovullo said: "We talked about [Martinez' availability] and we felt comfortable and confident that he was going going to be able to get us that last inning"
Pressed on why he did not go to Mantiply Lovullo explained: "yeah, there's some tough matchups for him in there, I trust Joe, I've seen him go out there and get lefties and righties out. But I was saving him for a particular situation, and it didn't quite arise"
The D-backs failed to advance the "Ghost Runner" past second base in their half of the 10th. Mantiply eventually did come out to pitch the 10th with Mike Tauchman on second base. An intentional walk was followed by a perfect bunt from Miguel Amaya that hugged the line. Mantiply got a pop out and then came out of the game as Lovullo went to the righty Castellanos to face Hoerner.
It was another choice that didn't work out. Castellanos had faced 12 previous batters with the bases loaded in his career and given up 14 RBI in those plate appearances. But Lovullo wanted the right-on-right matchup.
Unsurprisingly, this move backfired too, as Castellanos fell behind 3-0 before walking Hoerner on the fifth pitch of the at bat to allow the winning run.
"He's a strike thrower said Lovullo of Castellanos after the game. "The pitches were close and there's very little wiggle room. He's a strike thrower, that's why he was the guy that I chose, and unfortunately he didn't land the pitches where he wanted to.
The D-backs had just two hits in the game, and only six on Saturday. This loss is not only on the bullpen and the manager. With the exception of Suarez and Grichuk, the rest of the lineup failed to adjust to what they were seeing from Imanaga. The won-loss record of teams that score only one run is extremely bad, and the opposite is true of teams that only allow two runs.
The D-backs take their 51-49 record on to Kansas City where they open a three-game series against the Royals Monday night. Kansas City is 55-45 on the year and currently hold the third AL Wild Card spot.
Yilber Diaz will make his third major league start for Arizona while another very tough starter in Cole Ragans will start for Kansas City. First pitch is 5:10 P.M. MST