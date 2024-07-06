D-backs Look to Brandon Pfaadt to Save the Bullpen and Get a Win
The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the San Diego Padres. After scoring six runs in the 9th inning to take the lead, Closer Paul Sewald blew the lead and allowed a walk-off homer to Manny Machado. Thus, the D-backs will seek to get back in the win column Saturday night at 6:40 PM local AZ time.
The D-backs are battling for a NL Wild Card spot and falling further from the No.3 spot fast. They are 43-45 and 3.5 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals with the Giants in between them. The Mets are tied with the D-backs.
Meanwhile, the Padres have a comfortable hold on the second Wild Card spot with a record of 49-43 and a 1/2 game above the Cardinals. The Padres are 8-2 their last ten games while Arizona is just 5-5. However, the D-backs are 4-2 over their last six games.
As has been written about extensively, the Diamondbacks need to limit how many teams are between them and a Wild Card spot to encourage GM Mike Hazen to buy at the deadline and not stand pat or sell. That's what makes these next few series so intense and similar to playoff series. It makes today a must-win game.
To add to the must-win nature, Arizona is just 3-5 against San Diego this year. They need to win the next two games to even the season series as the season could come down to tiebreakers and Arizona needs as many tiebreakers as it can get.
Nick Piecoro reported that Eduardo Rodriguez's MRI came back clean and he's going to throw off a mound and do a bullpen soon.
Starting Pitchers
Brandon Pfaadt, RHP, 3-6, 4.28 ERA, 3.92 FIP, 94 Strikeouts in 103 Innings
Brandon Pfaadt has been one of the D-backs' most important pitchers this season. He's stayed healthy and has pitched deep into games on a regular basis. He's pitched at least six innings in 13 of his 17 starts this year. With a tired bullpen, this has been badly needed innings coverage by the young right-hander.
Pfaadt has been consistent as well, keeping the D-backs in the game and rarely putting up a stinker. While Arizona has failed to score behind him, Pfaadt has kept the games close. Over June, Pfaadt had a 4.50 ERA and gave up seven homers with 14 walks to 31 strikeouts in 36 innings.
He will look to limit the walks and homers with a fresh start in July after he excelled at limiting home runs and walks for the first two months of the season.
Pfaadt has excelled against right-handed batters this season. Over 199 at-bats, Pfaadt has limited same-side batters to just a .181 average and .587 OPS. However, whether it's because he leaves pitches in the zone often or not, Pfaadt has been hit hard by lefties.
Left-handed batters are batting .300 with an .801 OPS over 197 at-bats. Another key stat is that Pfaadt has struggled away from Chase Field. In away games this year, Pfaadt has a 5.03 ERA over 53.2 innings.
One final stat is that Pfaadt needs to get a first pitch strike or have the batter avoid swinging at the first pitch. When batters swing at the first pitch, they hit .282 against Pfaadt. However, if they take the first pitch, that average drops down to .208. This is due to Pfaadt living in the zone, but it's a noticeable trend that he needs to take advantage of.
Matt Waldron, RHP, 5-7, 3.56 ERA, 3.61 FIP, 87 Strikeouts in 93.1 Innings
Waldron is a pitcher of old showcasing a nearly unhittable knuckleball. At least when the knuckleball is thrown right. He's been great of late. Since giving up seven runs against Arizona on May 5th, Waldron has not allowed more than three runs in any of his 10 starts since.
In fact, over that span, Waldron has a 2.26 ERA over 59.2 innings with just 43 hits and 15 walks given up against 58 strikeouts. That includes a six-inning one-run game against Arizona.
Waldron has shut down right-handed hitters but has been hit well by left-handers. He's giving up a .266 average and .806 OPS to them. Waldron has struggled at home more than on the road. At home and over 39 innings, he has a 4.15 ERA.
If Waldron loses a game, he loses it badly. In his seven losses this year, he has a 7.08 ERA whereas in his five wins, he's got a 1.14 ERA. The D-backs can beat Waldron as they have in the past two of their three matchups against him in his career.
Starting Lineups
Ketel Marte, the NL Starter at Second Base for the All-Star Game, is out of the lineup tonight with lower back tightness again. He left last night's game in the 9th inning, being subbed out for a pinch hitter. Manager Torey Lovullo is hopeful that he will be available to pinch hit later in the game.
Gabriel Moreno has hit safely in 8 of 12 July games, batting .410 and 1.141 OPS with 3 doubles, 2 homers, 6 RBI, and 6 walks.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has reached base safely in 14 of his last 15 games, hitting safely in 13 games, with a .371 average and 976 OPS, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 3 homers, and 11 RBI.
Jake McCarthy has reached base safely in 5 straight games. Geraldo Perdomo has hit safely in five of his last seven games. Kevin Newman has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 starts and is batting .348 during that time.