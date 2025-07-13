D-backs' Merrill Kelly Tasked with Avoiding Sweep vs Angels
The Arizona Diamondbacks are in danger of being swept out of their final series ahead of the All-Star Break after dropping games one and two to the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim. Merrill Kelly will attempt to prevent that on Sunday afternoon at 1:07 p.m.
The Diamondbacks are four games below .500 at 46-50, while the Angels improved to 47-48.
Arizona is guaranteed to go into the break under .500, and their window to buy at the deadline appears to be closing, if not already closed.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Angels Pitching Matchup
RHP Merrill Kelly (3.41 ERA) vs RHP José Soriano (4.00 ERA)
Right-hander Merrill Kelly is coming off one of his most efficient starts of the 2025 season. Somehow, seven innings of one-run baseball on just 77 pitches resulted in a loss on his record, but the veteran was excellent in that contest.
He allowed four hits his last time out, with the lone run being a solo homer. Considering his low pitch count, it was puzzling to see him not come back out for the eighth.
Manager Torey Lovullo later revealed that Kelly had been experiencing some slight discomfort in his calf prior to his removal.
Considering Kelly has dealt with leg cramps and a blood clot issue in the past, an abundantly cautious decision was made, but Lovullo said there was "zero chance" the issue would affect Kelly's next start.
Kelly has allowed three earned runs or fewer in his past three starts. He's opened July with a 2.77 ERA over 13 innings.
The Diamondbacks need as much length and run prevention as they can possibly ask for out of Kelly Sunday, after Zac Gallen and Ryne Nelson both experienced regression starts in back-to-back losses Friday and Saturday.
Right-hander José Soriano has been the definition of solid for Los Angeles. In 19 starts (108 innings) he's thrown to an even 4.00 ERA.
His FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) is an even better 3.32, but his Statcast expected ERA matches his overall results nearly identically at 4.06.
Soriano throws a high-90s sinker 50% of the time. His main secondary pitch is a tailing curve. He occasionally dips into a four-seam, hard slider and splitter.
Soriano has been hit somewhat hard, and has a walk issue (4.33 walks per nine innings), but has induced ground balls at an incredible 66.7% clip, stranding over 70% of baserunners.
He's given up just four homers in his 108 innings. For a team that has been as homer-dependent as the Diamondbacks, Soriano could be trouble if they're not able to build innings and stay patient at the plate.
Diamondbacks vs Angels Lineups
(Check back later for lineups.)
Diamondbacks vs Angels Bullpens
The Diamondbacks used only flamethrower Juan Morillo and recently-recalled left-hander Andrew Saalfrank on Saturday. Both relievers threw 27 pitches, though Saalfrank did so over two innings. Both are likely down Sunday. Long man Anthony DeSclafani threw three innings on Friday as well, but the other five relievers in the pen should all be available.
The Angels used five relievers. Setup men Jose Fermin and Reid Detmers both pitched for the second time in as many games. Closer Kenley Jansen did not pitch, and should be available after throwing just 10 pitches Friday.