Diamondbacks React to Massive Game-Saving Play
On Wednesday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks held on for a tight 3-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. But it could have just as easily gone south.
With a one-run lead the ninth inning, left-hander Andrew Saalfrank gave up a one-out hit. Brewers' speedy infielder Andruw Monasterio raced around first base in search of a double.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had other ideas.
The Diamondbacks' left fielder fired a perfect throw to second base, nailing Monasterio for a huge second out of the inning and erasing the tying run.
One batter later, Saalfrank locked down his third save of the month and a D-backs' win. The lefty spoke with D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh about the play postgame.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Andrew Saalfrank Discusses Game-Saving Play
"Really, really that changed the momentum, the way things were going. Runner on second with one out at the time instead of no one on with two outs," Saalfrank said.
"You give up that hit, and you're just like, 'Man.' Obviously, you want to take the pitch back to an extent, but it's a decent pitch. He just put a good swing on it and got it through, and then we had the cannon out there in left, getting him out second."
Saalfrank has had to step quickly into a high-leverage role, and has gotten Arizona some big outs. With a taxed relief group, only recent call-up Taylor Rashi was left available Wednesday.
There was no one coming to get Saalfrank, and he embraced that pressure.
"It's been awesome, Torey giving me the ball and then trusting me with it," Saalfrank said. I don't think there's been a quick trigger on really anybody. ... You've just got to smile when you win a game like this."
"Top to bottom. I think everyone did their job to the best of their ability. It's good to come out on the winning side of things tonight."
Manager Torey Lovullo, who frequently preaches the importance of good defense and situational execution, beamed when talking about Gurriel's throw.
"I see them working on that situationally in pregame, and when you practice those things and it comes up and you execute it, it's like [I'm] a proud dad out there," Lovullo said to Walsh.
"Things happened really, really well for us to win this baseball game."
The Diamondbacks have certainly shown some toughness in this series. Despite losing the first two games, they nearly came away with two straight improbable comebacks. Lovullo said he's proud of the way his team has battled.
"We're fighting every single day, and it doesn't matter what the circumstances are," Lovullo said.
"The name of the game is going out there and believing you're going to win a baseball game, not hoping. I think when the guys felt like they had a chance to win this game, they went out there and executed. They don't shut down, and they group up together as good as any team I've ever managed," Lovullo said.
Star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo — who hit his 15th homer of the season in Wednesday's game — said the D-backs have been playing a sturdier brand of baseball, in alignment with Lovullo's messaging.
"He always says that to us, we're talking about [winning] the inch, to play clean baseball, and I think that's what we've been doing since the All-Star Break," Perdomo said.
"We've been playing more clean baseball. We've been getting on base, the pitching has been better. That's the inch right there."
Arizona Diamondbacks Pavin Smith Update
In the seventh inning, first baseman Pavin Smith (who went 2-for-3) had to exit early with left quad tightness.
Smith will be re-evaluated in the morning. Lovullo said he's hopeful his first baseman will be available for Thursday's finale.
"Nothing's imminent. We've got to read and react a little bit more and let things kind of calm down," Lovullo said.