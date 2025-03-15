Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes Continues Ramp Up vs White Sox
The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Chicago White Sox at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Arizona time.
There will be a a radio broadcast available to Diamondbacks fans on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.
For the D-backs, it'll be ace right-hander Corbin Burnes on the mound. Burnes has had a spectacular Spring Training thus far. In four Cactus League starts, Burnes has allowed just one earned run, while striking out an impressive 13 batters over just 9.1 innings of work. His ERA sits at 0.96.
While Spring Training results don't matter, Burnes' location and velocity have both looked to be nearing mid-season form, and he'll go out on Saturday looking to get some up-downs in with Opening Day beginning to loom in the not-so-distant future.
Also expect RHPs Ryan Thompson, John Curtiss and Juan Morillo to find their way into Saturday's game, along with LHP Kyle Nelson, as well as a group of minor league arms.
The White Sox will send out right-hander Sean Burke. Burke made three starts for the White Sox in the 2024 season, getting the call up from Triple-A. He pitched to an impressive 1.42 ERA over 19 innings, striking out 22 and allowing just three earned runs in his major league stint.
In Triple-A, he made 19 starts, and threw to a 4.77 ERA while striking out an immense 103 batters over 71.2 innings. At his best, Burke is a strikeout-heavy arm.
He throws a mid-90s four-seam, a slider, curveball and changeup. So far in the Cactus League, he's allowed six hits, three walks and two earned runs over just five innings between two starts.
Lineups
The Diamondbacks will send out a solid portion of major league talent, though star outfielder Corbin Carroll will not be featured in Saturday's lineup.
Ketel Marte will make another appearance leading off. Marte has yet to showcase much of the power that D-backs fans know so well, but he's hitting a solid .286, and appears to be taking swings early in at-bats. Once again, Spring Results are secondary, at best.
The outfield will feature a Gurriel-McCarthy-Grichuk trio. Gurriel had been held out of the lineup for a portion of time with hamstring soreness, but appears to be back playing at full speed and getting regular outfield starts once again.
Arizona will also send out Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suarez and Geraldo Perdomo to their regular infield spots, while Garrett Hampson, Trey Mancini. Jordan Lawlar and Ildemaro Vargas are all expected to get into the game later. Hampson is expected to get his first outfield reps of Spring in this game. Pavin Smith will hit in the DH slot against a right-handed pitcher.
The White Sox lineup features some major league hitters, although Chicago's 2024 lineup wasn't much in the way of an offensive threat. Burnes shouldn't be facing the toughest challenge on Saturday, but anything can happen in baseball, and poor results at this stage of the offseason still aren't snything to be worried about.
Stay tuned to Diamondbacks on SI for further Cactus League coverage.