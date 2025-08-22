Diamondbacks Face Challenging Matchup vs Reds
The Arizona Diamondbacks, fresh off a series win over the Guardians that included two comeback victories, will face a tough customer for the next three games as the Cincinnati Reds come to Chase Field.
The Reds are surging at 67-61, and sit just half a game back from the final National League Wild Card spot as the New York Mets continue to free-fall.
The D-backs aren't exactly close to contending at 62-66, but have been playing tough. While the season feels like it's in its final hours, a resurgence is not impossible.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Cincinnati Reds Pitching Matchups
RHP Ryne Nelson (3.58 ERA) vs RHP Zack Littell (3.52 ERA)
In what may be the most intriguing pitching matchup of the series, right-hander Ryne Nelson will go toe-to-toe with righty Zack Littell.
Nelson has hit a bit of a rough stretch, but has still managed to pitch relatively well.
It would appear teams are starting to key in on his arsenal and heavy fastball usage, giving up nine runs in his last 11.2 innings over two starts. He's still provided length, however, and one of his earned runs in his recent start at Coors Field was a bequeathed runner.
If Nelson can rediscover his top-end form, he'll be a tough offering for Cincinnati. The D-backs could use that, considering how hot the Reds' starter has been.
Zack Littell was traded from Tampa Bay to Cincinnati at the 2025 Trade Deadline, and he's been excellent since then. He's allowed more than one run in a start only once since the trade.
Littell's overall metrics are not incredibly favorable, but it's still hard to argue with results. That said, he's pitche dto a 4.65 Fielding Independent Pitching and a 4.52 expected ERA, suggesting he's benefited from good batted ball luck and defense.
Littell throws a hard slider and a splitter as his two primary pitches, with a low-90s four-seam fastball coming in third in his arsenal. He also throws an occasional sinker and sweeper.
The slider has been hit at a .291 clip and slugged .545 by opposing hitters, while the four-seam has been a tough offering with a .185 average against.
Diamondbacks vs Reds Lineups
(Check back later for lineups.)
Diamondbacks vs Reds Bullpens
With the off day Thursday, both teams' bullpens should be somewhat rested. Cincinnati has been middle-of-the-pack in bullpen ERA, coming in 15th with a 3.93 ERA, while the D-backs' 4.83 ranks 27th.