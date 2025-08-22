Diamondbacks' Gold Glover Makes Long-Awaited Return
On Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks activated Gold Glove catcher Gabriel Moreno from the Injured List after a lengthy absence, the team announced.
In a corresponding move, long-tenured catcher Jose Herrera was designated for assignment. Veteran James McCann will serve as Moreno's backup.
Arizona Diamondbacks Activate Gabriel Moreno
Moreno, 25, has been down on the Injured List since June 19. In a brutal rain-soaked game against the Cincinnati Reds, an errant pitch from reliever Cristian Mena struck Moreno on the hand.
Moreno suffered a hairline fracture in his index finger, and was eventually placed on the 60-Day IL on July 18.
Moreno has been an important part of the D-backs in his young Arizona career, both at the plate and defensively. Moreno won the 2023 National League Catcher's Gold Glove Award as a rookie, and has ranked near the top in many of MLB's defensive metrics.
He's been an offensive asset as well. For the 2025 season, Moreno is slashing .270/.324/.414, good for a .738 OPS with five homers.
Manager Torey Lovullo called Moreno's return the "worst-kept secret in baseball" earlier on Friday, speaking on MLB Network Radio.
Lovullo said he had already penciled Moreno into Friday night's lineup for the series opener against the Reds, the very team Moreno was injured facing.
"Real excited to have him back, a great defender, a Gold Glove defender that we've been missing for over two months. ... Very impactful bat. So real excited to get Gabi back, should take it to the next level," Lovullo said.
Moreno had an extremely successful rehab stint with the Reno Aces, hitting 8-for-20 (.400) with three doubles and two homers in six Triple-A games, also throwing out a baserunner.
The D-backs could certainly use a player of Moreno's caliber back in their lineup and behind the plate.
Diamondbacks DFA Jose Herrera
Herrera's tenure with the D-backs may be coming to an end. The 28-year-old switch-hitter had been with Arizona's organization since 2013 when he was signed out of Venezuela to a free agent deal.
Herrera has not been much of an impact bat, nor a Gold Glove caliber defender, but he's been a positive clubhouse presence and always filled in admirably when called upon.
While unfortunate, it was likely the right move for Arizona to make. Herrera has hit just .187/.285/.259 this season, while the veteran McCann is hitting .247/.337/.403.
Herrera set a career-high for homers in 2025 with two.