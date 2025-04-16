Diamondbacks Aim for Third Straight Series Win behind Brandon Pfaadt
The Arizona Diamondbacks (10-7) are looking to take their third consecutive series with a win over the Miami Marlins (8-8). First pitch at loanDepot Park is set for 3:40 p.m. MST.
Arizona is carrying a five-game winning streak at loanDepot Park into this game. Last night, they defeated the Marlins 10-4 on the strength of three home runs and a Merrill Kelly Quality Start.
Starting Pitchers
Brandon Pfaadt (2-1, 3.50 ERA) will make his fourth start of the season. The 26-year-old right-hander has pitched at least six innings and given up no more than four runs in all of his starts. In his last start, he pitched six scoreless innings in a 9-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles.
Pfaadt has been the model of consistency when it comes to eating innings. Last year, he logged 181.1 innings over 32 starts, and he's continuing that trend in 2025.
The one issue that plagues him is the loud contact, which is why his 5.87 xERA lags his 3.50 ERA. Opposing hitters have a hard-hit rate of 46.2% and a barrel rate of 11.1% on 54 batted ball events. In his last start, he gave up no barrels despite nine hard-hit balls.
One interesting note has been the overhaul of his approach against left-handed hitters this season. He's utilizing the curveball and changeup more over the sinker and sweeper combination that he uses against right-handed hitters. The curveball has taken on a harder, more vertical shape in 2025, as its velocity is up 3 MPH and there is nearly a five-inch reduction in horizontal break.
Max Meyer (1-1, 2.00 ERA) is starting to resemble the pitcher drafted third overall in the 2020 draft. Injuries have kept him from establishing himself, but 2025 serves as the perfect opportunity for him to gain experience.
In his three starts, Meyer has not allowed more than three runs and has pitched at least 5.2 innings. He's coming off back-to-back quality starts against the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, in which he's allowed three runs over 12.1 innings with four walks and 12 strikeouts.
Meyer fits the mold of a power pitcher. His fastball averages just under 95 MPH and he likes to use his fastball and slider combination to attack hitters. The slider is a particularly tough pitch to hit, with batters hitting .097 against it with a 41.2% whiff rate. It's his go-to pitch with two strikes, with more than 30% of them resulting in a strikeout.
The key for the Diamondbacks against Meyer will be to attack his four-seam fastball in the strike zone early in the count and avoid counts where the slider can be used as a finishing pitch. Opposing hitters are hitting .267 against the pitch and have an average exit velocity of 97.2 MPH when put into play.
Starting Lineups
The top half of Arizona's lineup has done the heavy lifting so far this season. Per the team, their 1-4 hitters have combined for a .403 OBP and .960 OPS. Those totals rank as the highest in the major leagues.
The only notable lineup change comes at second, with rookie Tim Tawa making his fourth start at second base. Tawa is 3-for-14 with a double to begin his MLB career.
Game Notes
Corbin Carroll extended his on-base streak to 17 games to begin the 2025 season, a new franchise record. Carroll has reached base in 22 consecutive games in his career. He leads all MLB players in both fWAR and bWAR at 1.6.
Carroll began the scoring in Tuesday's game with a double, then helped blow it open with his third career grand slam.
Pfaadt is 1-1 with an 8.71 ERA against the Marlins. He defeated them last August at loanDepot Park, allowing four runs in 5.1 innings in a 9-6 win.
Arizona starting pitchers have recorded six consecutive quality starts going into this game. Over that stretch, the rotation has a 2.47 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP (H/T @DbacksStatsInfo on X).