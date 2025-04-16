Diamondbacks Aim for Third Straight Series Win behind Brandon Pfaadt

#Dbacks rotation numbers during their six-game quality start streak:



36.1 IP, 25 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 12 BB, 27 K, 2.47 ERA, 1.01 WHIP



Overall, D'backs starters have a 4.78 ERA (1.31 WHIP), which ranks 26th in MLB. It is a massive improvement of late, with much left to be desired.