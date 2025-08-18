Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen Tasked with Ending Losing Streak
The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off a devastating series loss to the lowly Colorado Rockies, but there is still baseball to be played.
Related Content: D-backs' Poor Execution Wastes One of Last Remaining Chances
Arizona returns to Chase Field to begin a homestand, starting with a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch Monday is set for 6:40 p.m.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Cleveland Guardians Pitching Matchup
RHP Zac Gallen (5.31 ERA) vs RHP Gavin Williams (3.38 ERA)
Right-hander Zac Gallen has had a tumultuous season. Following the Trade Deadline, Gallen put together back-to-back six-inning Quality Starts.
He faltered against the Texas Rangers his last time up, however, giving up a critical two-run homer that put him in line for the loss, if not for the ninth-inning heroics of Ketel Marte.
Related Content: Geraldo Perdomo Defends Ketel Marte With Emotional Statement
Gallen sports the third-worst qualified ERA in the majors despite his recent success. The D-backs need him to return to ace form if they want to give their struggling bullpen a chance to hold a lead late.
Meanwhile, right-hander Gavin Williams has had successful results in 2025. He's pitched to a 3.38 ERA over 24 starts.
Williams was two outs away from a no-hitter on August 6 before Juan Soto ended the bid with a solo homer. He was knocked around for four runs on five hits in just three innings in his most recent start, however.
Williams' ERA is undermined by his 4.58 FIP and 4.23 xERA, however. He's been prone to the long ball, giving up 18 in his 24 starts.
Williams throws an upper-90s four-seam, with a curve, sweeper and cutter as his secondaries. He also uses an occasional sinker. The four-seam has been hit the hardest, with an opposing .528 slug against the pitch.
Diamondbacks vs Guardians Lineup
The newly-activated Pavin Smith will get his first start at first base since he went down with an Oblique injury nearly six weeks prior.
Related Content: Diamondbacks Activate 2 Infielders From Injured List
Tyler Locklear will get the day off, with Adrian Del Castillo providing the lefty DH against a right-hander.
Diamondbacks vs Guardians Bullpens
The Diamondbacks used Juan Morillo, Jake Woodford and Jalen Beeks on Sunday in their meltdown loss to the Rockies. Arizona's bullpen woes continue to cost them.
Related Content: D-backs' Poor Execution Wastes One of Last Remaining Chances
The Guardians turned to four of their top five relievers on Sunday, including interim closer Cade Smith and setup man Hunter Gaddis. Nick Enright threw 34 pitches and took the loss.