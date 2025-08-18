Inside The Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Face Lopsided Pitching Matchups vs Guardians

The Arizona Diamondbacks face an uphill battle after a devastating series loss to the Rockies.

Arizona Diamondbacks Zac Gallen (23) pitches against the Atlanta Braves on June 4, 2023, at Chase Field in Phoenix.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off a tumultuous weekend in Colorado in which they lost three of four to the Rockies, dropping their record to 60-65, knocking them 6.5 games out of the Wild Card.

The series also ended with shortstop Geraldo Perdomo making a plea to the media to stop writing about and discussing the reports from Nick Piecoro and Bob Nightengale regarding All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte.

Such is the state of the Diamondbacks organization as their season has gone up in flames. But the season marches on and there are still games to be played. This week they host the Cleveland Guardians for a three-game series at Chase Field.

The Guardians were just swept at home, dropping their record to 63-60. They're 3.5 games behind the New York Yankees for the third AL Wild Card, and the Royals are right on their tail with a 63-61 record.

D-backs and Guardians Starting Pitching Matchups

Gavin Williams and Zac Gallen stats
Gavin Williams' 3.38 ERA is the lowest among Guardians starters this year. He's been very consistent, having allowed three or fewer runs in 19 of his 24 starts. He lasted just three innings in his most recent outing on August 13 against the Marlins however, giving up four runs.

The 26-year-old has a 97 MPH four-seamer, a curveball, cutter, and sweeper. The sweeper has the best numbers against righties, while the curve has been effective versus left-hand batters.

Zac Gallen took a no-decision his last time out against Texas, going five innings and giving up three runs. The D-backs won that game 6-4.

He recorded victories in his previous two outings to the game against the Rangers, giving up just three runs in 12 innings. Gallen is trying to finish strong and rebuild his free agent value.

Tanner Bibee and Eduardo Rodriguez stats
Tanner Bibee has given up at least four runs in five straight starts and seven of his last eight. He was 22-12 with a 3.25 ERA in his first 56 major league starts. But this season has simply not gone as well. The biggest issue has been the longball, as he's given up 22 this year.

Eduardo Rodriguez completed seven innings for the first time as a Diamondback on August 14 against the Rockies. He allowed one run in an 8-2 victory. He's 7-0 with a 2.51 ERA in his career against Cleveland.

Joey Cantillo and Brandon Pfaadt stats
Left-hander Joey Cantillo began the year in the Guardians' pen, where he posted a 3.81 ERA over 28 innings up through late May. Optioned to Triple-A ,he made four starts there before being recalled to the majors and put into the rotation in early July.

In eight starts he's thrown 38 innings, posting a 4.03 ERA. He's only allowed one run in each of his last two outings, totaling 10.2 innings. He throws a low-90's four-seamer along with a very effective changeup and curveball.

