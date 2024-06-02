Ketel Marte Sends the D-backs Home Happy with Big Homer
The Arizona Diamondbacks recaptured the magic that made them so special last year. They became the Answerbacks once again, this time overcoming a 4-3 deficit in the ninth inning. Today's hero is Ketel Marte. He had two huge homers, including the game winning two run moonshot that put Arizona up 5-4. The D-backs are now 27-32 and are 2 games back of a Wild Card spot.
Ketel Marte was truly the hero of the game. He reached base five times, including his leadoff homer and the 9th inning shot. He also had a double and walked while getting hit by a pitch. Marte carried the offense with three RBI.
Manager Torey Lovullo said that Marte's a "Beast" in his post-game interview. "Nothing he does surprises me."
Marte spoke on his homer, "The thought was to stay short, thinking to the middle...made solid contact, not intentionally trying to go long."
Of course, on Lou Gehrig Day, the player who wears No.4 for the D-backs was Ketel Marte and he had a game that would make Gehrig proud. He had excellent at-bats and defense and was clearly the best player on the field.
On the pitching side for the D-backs, Brandon Pfaadt had an excellent outing aside from a disaster of a third inning when he gave up four hits and four runs. After striking out four in a row, he struggled with his command that inning and was hit hard.
However, he recovered from it by throwing three more scoreless innings with only one hit given up. On the day, Pfaadt gave up five hits, four runs, two walks, and struck out eight batters. He's pitched at least six innings in seven straight starts, becoming a workhorse starting pitcher.
Then, Justin Martinez pitched two magnificent innings. He obliterated the Mets' hitters with three strikeouts in the 8th inning. Those three strikeouts were against Lindor, Alonso, and Nimmo, the Mets' three best hitters.
Martinez has now given up just one extra base hit in his 20 2/3 innings pitched. His ERA is down to a mind-boggling 0.44. The Mets could've put this one away if it weren't for how good Martinez pitched.
Marte spoke about how good Martinez has been, "I wish that he stays healthy, he's one of the boys that I've seen grow up. He's one of my boys. I wish him the best because he's got electric stuff."
Paul Sewald came on in the 9th inning and recorded his fifth save of the season, setting down the Mets' 4-5-6 hitters in order with relative ease. Sewald now has a 1.08 ERA and recorded a strikeout which means another $1,000 donation to his charity efforts.
However, it would be remiss to not mention that this game was following a similar script until Marte's big hit. The team scored three runs in the first two innings and then the offense quieted down. They loaded the bases in the 4th inning but failed to get even one run across the board.
The offense struggled to hit with runners in scoring position, going 1-8 with the lone hit being Marte's big homer. Luckily for them, they were able to get a hit in the biggest situation possible.
The Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Francisco Giants tomorrow at Chase Field. Ryne Nelson starts for the D-backs while the Giants have yet to name a starter. Game time is at 6:40 PM local AZ time.