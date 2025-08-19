2 Diamondbacks Stars Expected to Make All-MLB Team
Despite all of the recent narratives and trade rumors surrounding Arizona Diamondbacks star second baseman Ketel Marte, the undeniable fact is that Marte is still one of the best players in baseball.
Whether or not one has an issue with Marte taking games off, the truth remains that when he is on the field, he's second to none at his position, and behind very few across MLB.
MLB.com released a recent article predicting each season's-end All-MLB teams. To no surprise, Arizona's franchise hero was mentioned at the top of the second base list.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Predicted to Make All-MLB Team
According to MLB.com's Brent McGuire and Theo DeRosa, Marte is the unquestionable All-MLB First Team second baseman.
"Marte is showing no signs of slowing down in his age-31 season. In fact, the D-backs second baseman looks better than ever. Marte has absolutely crushed the baseball this season, with a .952 OPS and 23 home runs in 92 games," the article reads.
"Take a peek at Marte’s Statcast page, and you’ll see that few players are making as much quality contact as Marte. Had he not missed a month with a left hamstring strain early in the season, Marte could’ve very well been in the National League MVP conversation."
Marte's impressive .295/.395/.553 slash figures to lead Arizona's hitters once more. He's been worth 4.3 FanGraphs WAR and 4.2 Baseball-Reference WAR. Both numbers lead all major league second baseman.
Marte earned his third career All-Star appearance (and second straight) for his early performance, and became the first D-backs' hitter to record multiple RBI in the Midsummer Classic.
If Marte even mostly maintains the hot pace he's on as of this writing, there's no doubt it will be difficult to make an argument for any other second baseman to take his place on the All-MLB sqaud.
Arizona Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll Predicted to Make All-MLB Team
Marte wasn't the only D-back mentioned in the article. Star outfielder Corbin Carroll was projected to land on the All-MLB second team.
Carroll faces stiff competition, with the likes of Aaron Judge, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Fernando Tatis Jr. expected to take up the first team slots. Carroll is expected to be joined by Juan Soto and Byron Buxton.
Carroll has followed up a rough 2024 with an excellent season, despite suffering a chip fracture in his wrist. The 2023 Rookie of the Year is slashing .251/.327/.550 with a career-high 27 homers and 14 triples — worth 4.8 FanGraphs WAR.
Carroll joined Marte in Atlanta this season for his second All-Star appearance in three seasons, and also made Diamondbacks' history, becoming the first Arizona hitter to homer in the All-Star Game.
While the 2025 season has been anything but satisfying, there's no denying the exceptional talent at the top of the D-backs' batting order.
Carroll and Marte continue to terrorize opposing pitchers, and both are expected to get some recognition for their play at season's end.