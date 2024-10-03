Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 Season Review: The Offseason
The Arizona Diamondbacks went into the 2023-2024 offseason coming off a wildly successful Postseason run. After squeaking into the playoffs with an 84-78 record to capture the third NL Wild Card, they went all the way to the World Series before bowing out in five games to the Texas Rangers.
General Manager Mike Hazen and his baseball operations set about the task of trying to improve the roster even further, looking to insure a trip back to the playoffs once again in 2024.
Speaking at the end of the 2023 season, Hazen outlined his offseason plan. Starting pitching was at the very top of the list. Short a fourth starter option, the D-backs had infamously thrown bullpen games twice in the Postseason, once in the NLCS and once in the World Series.
The next priority was a right-hand bat, for both outfield and designated hitter. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. became a free agent, as did key mid-season acquisition Tommy Pham. Hazen would later add left-hand DH to that wish list as well.
Third base was also a priority. Evan Longoria was not brought back, and ultimately retired. None of the team's prospects were ready to take over the hot corner, and the team needed stability. Finally, just like every season, adding to the bullpen was on the list.
At the same time principal owner Ken Kendrick pledged to increase payroll as a result of the added revenue from the Postseason run and anticipated increases in season ticket sales projections. The team ultimately blew past the projection of $140 million I projected in this article.
The first big move came November 22. Hazen brought in third basemen Eugenio Suarez from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for relief prospect Carlos Vargas and catcher Seby Zavala. Suarez had one year left on his contract for $11.3 million, with a team option for $15 million for 2025 or a $3 million buyout.
While Suarez was coming off somewhat of a down season, batting .232 and leading the league in strikeouts, he still hit 22 homers and drove in 96 runs. The 32 year old had been a durable player and a constant power source throughout his career. Suarez hit 246 career homers and averaged 153 games played between 2016-2023.
On December 8, just as the winter meetings wrapped up, the D-backs made their big splash in free agency. Left-hand pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was signed to a four year, $80 million dollar contract. Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo knew Rodriguez well from their days in Boston
A veteran of eight seasons at the time, the then 31 year old Rodriguez had a career 82-53 record with a 4.03 ERA. He'd battled a long list of various injuries over the years, but never shoulder or elbow. He was coming off one of his best seasons in 2023, going 13-9 with a 3.30 ERA in 153 innings.
The next big move came on December 22. Fan favorite Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was brought back on a three year, $42 million dollar contract. He was coming off a solid year with the D-backs. He played in 145 games, hitting .261/.309/.463, .777 OPS, or 107 OPS+. That came with 24 homers, 82 RBI, and surprisingly, +14 defensive runs saved.
Moving down his list of things to do, Hazen then beefed up the DH position. Left-hand batter Joc Pederson was signed on January 30 to a one year, $9.5 million dollar contract. That included a $14 million mutual option for 2025 or a $3 million dollar buyout.
Pederson was a 31 year old veteran of 10 seasons with 186 career homers and a .800 OPS, or 116 OPS+. He came with an extensive Postseason track record as well. No longer able to play a league average defense, and never much of a hitter against left-hand pitching, Pederson was brought in to face righties, against whom he'd always hit well.
Then, just as spring training opened, right hand batter Randal Grichuk was signed on February 17 to a one year $1.5 million contract. There was a $6 million dollar mutual option with a $500 K buyout.
Grichuk was another 31 year old, 10 year veteran. He had a strong reputation for hitting left-hand pitching and had smacked 191 career homers with a .762 OPS, or 102 OPS+
With the combination of Pederson and Grichuk to man the DH spot, the addition of Suarez, and the return of Gurriel, Hazen had stunningly overhauled his offense, pivoting from speed to power. All while adding a veteran starter to solidify the rotation.
Along the way Hazen also added back up catcher Tucker Barnhart, and relievers such as Logan Allen, and Brandon Hughes. But the big addition to the bullpen never materialized.
Finally, just before the regular season opened, the shocking news that the Diamondbacks had signed left-handed free agent Jordan Montgomery broke. The deal was finalized on March 29, one game into the start of the regular season.
The 30 year old Montgomery was one of the "Boras four" , a group of free agents that were looking for long term deals, but failed to get one. He was coming off his third straight season of 30 or more starts, and had posted a career best 3.20 ERA. Montgomery starred for the Texas Rangers in the Postseason, helping them to a World Series title.
Unknown at the time, owner Kendrick went to Hazen and the baseball operations group, and suggested the team try to sign Montgomery. This despite having already passed the franchise record payroll prior to that point.
Hazen agreed, and Montgomery was brought in on a one year, $25 million dollar contract with player vesting options for 2025 that could be worth between $20-25 million depending on the number of starts.
Having missed all of spring training, Montgomery would go to Triple-A Reno to make several starts before making his season debut on April 19.
With that, the D-backs had pulled off what appeared to be a major coup, at least on paper. They added two veteran starting pitchers and four veteran position players to solidify their rotation, lineup, and clubhouse.
The owner was true to his word, as the team blew past previous franchise payroll highs by over $30 million dollars.
The team went into the 2024 season with the entire industry singing their praises for being agressive and capitalizing on their financial windfall from their playoff run. Adding this mix of veterans to the strong young core the team already possessed put the team in a great position to contend for a World Series yet again.
Next Up: Spring Training 2024