D-backs' Lovullo, Suárez React to Pivotal Sweep vs Cardinals
PHOENIX -- the Arizona Diamondbacks were in desperate need of a sweep. They did so in impressive, clean fashion, outscoring the St. Louis Cardinals 22-7 over three games.
They'll need to keep a hot pace to prevent general manager Mike Hazen from going into sell mode at the Deadline, but their first three games out of the All-Star Break were as perfect as start as manager Torey Lovullo could've have been asked for.
A notably encouraged-sounding Lovullo gave his thoughts on Arizona's sweep:
Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo
"We all know how important this series was," Lovullo said. "We talked about it as far back as that workout on the off day. And our guys came out and responded, and I'm really proud of them for that.
"They're a group that is very hungry. They want to go out and play their best baseball and put this team back in the middle of this race, and I think we did that."
Lovullo was pleased with the way his team handled a Cardinals club that, despite their recent slide, is still full of good hitters.
"That's the one thing that stands out to me," said Lovullo. "We handled the right guys the right way."
"It feels good. It feels good. And we've got to keep going. We're a good baseball team. We've got to keep playing good baseball."
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez
The hero of Sunday's game, for what feels like the hundredth time this season, was third baseman Eugenio Suárez.
Suárez clubbed two homers for the second straight game, bringing in four of Arizona's five runs on the day.
He's up to 35 homers on the year, and although he's been the main attraction in terms of D-backs trade chips, his efforts could help power Arizona out of a position in which selling off assets is necessary.
"I feel happy. It feels great to hit those home runs here at home," Suárez said, speaking to D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson postgame.
"We have to have a new mentality, come with different thoughts, try to win games, not try to be a hero. ... That's a great start for us, a great series win against the Cardinals, and we've got to continue to play like that," Suárez said.
"I think when you have everybody together and put everything on the field together like that... I'm talking about pitching, defense, and offense, we win [many] games."
The slugger is on one of the hottest stretches of his career. Since the 2024 All-Star Break, he's crushed 55 homers — the third-most among MLB players.
He currently ranks third in the majors in homers this season, and holds the sole National League lead above Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Schwarber
"It's something that I've got in myself right now," he said. "I've been working so hard on my approach, my mechanics, my mentality, be positive everyday, try to help my team win games, and giving my 100% to the team."
"I just want to play baseball, do my best on the field, and help my team as my goal every day. ... come here with the same mentality, play strong, stay strong, and not change anything," Suárez said