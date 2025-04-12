D-backs Partner With Pal Experiences to Help Fans With Developmental Disabilities
The Arizona Diamondbacks have announced a partnership with Pal Experiences. This is part of a larger effort from the team to help make the ballpark more friendly for fans with autism, developmental disabilities, or sensory issues.
Pal Experiences is a nonprofit that helps to ensure that everyone can access, and enjoy public venues and events, particularly those who may struggle with one of these disabilities. Since its founding in 2007, they have created a network of resources and connections, as well as highlighting places that are inclusive for those with developmental disabilities.
These are "Pal Place" partners which the Diamondbacks are proudly a part of. Some other venues part of the program around Phoenix and the surrounding valley are Flower Child restaurants, OdySea Aquarium, Butterfly Wonderland, the Arizona Science Center, the Children’s Museum of Phoenix, and the neighboring Phoenix Suns.
This new partnership surrounds the launching of the new "D-backs Pal". It gives access to a series of digital tools, and helpful guides which make attending a baseball game at Chase Field a better experience for those with developmental disabilities.
“We are honored to partner with Pal Experiences to bring their expertise and invaluable tools to Chase Field to ensure fans with developmental disabilities can enjoy Diamondbacks baseball,” said Derrick Hall, President, CEO & General Partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
He continued, “They have done a fantastic job of helping our entire community become more inclusive. We are proud to be part of their mission, while strengthening our own, which is to be a ballpark for everyone.”
Melanie Isaacs, Founder & Chief Inclusion Officer, Pal Experiences spoke on the partnership with the D-backs saying, “The Arizona Diamondbacks were among our first partners in 2017. Their commitment to inclusion and the generosity of the D-backs Foundation enabled us to update the Pal Tools and support even more fans with developmental disabilities."
"Baseball games are a beautiful, shared experience, and we’re thrilled that now, everyone gets to go to the ballpark.”
The addition of "D-backs Pal" to the team's list of resources is only a part of their recent efforts to improve the game experience. They have additionally created a Sensory Room, which was announced on Friday's Autism Awareness Night.
Sensory tools are also available at guest relations within the stadium, which can be accessed at the visitor's request.