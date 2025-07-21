Diamondbacks All-Star Earns Another Player of the Week Award
The incredible season continues for Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez. On Monday, Suárez was named the National League player of the week for an outstanding three-game stretch to begin the second half.
It's Suárez's fourth time earning said honors — all four have come in the 2025 season.
Following the All-Star Break, Suárez continued his incredible run, hitting two homers in back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday, the first time in his career he's done so.
He went 5-for-10 with the four homers, seven RBI and a walk in Arizona's impressive sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Suárez is the first D-back to win more than two such awards in a single season, and is just the third player in MLB to win more than two awards in one season since the award began in 1973.
"Arizona has now won at least four awards in a season for the first time since 2001, winning five awards en route to clinching the World Series. This is the third time overall that Arizona has won at least four award in a season, including a franchise-record six awards in 1999," reads a press release from the team.
"The two-time All-Star closed his week with two-homer games on Saturday and Sunday against St. Louis, becoming the sixth player in Diamondbacks history to accomplish the feat, joining Christian Walker, Paul Goldschmidt, Jean Segura, Tony Clark and Reggie Sanders," the release continued.
Suárez has hit to an excellent .257/.328/.601 slash this season. His 35 homers rank first in the National League and third in all of MLB.
He's been the undeniable driving force of a D-backs' offense that ranks fifth in runs scored this season and earned his second career All-Star appearance in 2025.
Suárez is also currently the hottest commodity on the trade market.
Since being made available due to Arizona's recent struggles, Suárez has garnered interest from contending teams, and has been named in mock trades and speculation at an immense rate.
Whether or not the D-backs do choose to sell the pending free agent, he has undoubtedly been one of the Mike Hazen's best offensive acqisitions in recent history, since overcoming his slump to begin the 2024 season.
The Diamondbacks sit at 50-50 on the season, hoping to keep their forward momentum going and prevent Hazen from selling off crucial contributors like Suárez.
It sure seems like the veteran slugger is doing his part to prevent that from happening.