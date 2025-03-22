Diamondbacks Announce SeatGeek as Official Ticket Marketplace for 2025
In a press release on Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced an official partnership between the baseball club and SeatGeek, the ticket-purchasing site. The announcement comes with an assortment of "high-impact" assets SeatGeek will receive during the upcoming 2025 season.
First off and most importantly, fans going directly to Dbacks.com will still be able to purchase tickets as normal. If you click on a game there to purchase tickets direct from the team, it will take you to a ticketmaster.com page. Deals such as the ballpark pass and advantage memberships are largely unaffected by the SeatGeek deal, save for a few details.
Fans looking to purchase tickets to see the Diamondbacks play at Chase Field from resellers, can now do so using the team's official ticket marketplace by visiting SeatGeek's website or by downloading the app.
Diamondbacks President, CEO, and General Partner Derrick Hall is particularly proud of the Advantage Member "Next Fan Up" feature. This allows members of the program to easily buy and sell D-backs tickets with ease and for their best value.
“It’s always been imperative to make Diamondbacks games as accessible as possible, and now, through this fantastic partnership with SeatGeek, it will be easier than ever to get to Chase Field,” said Hall. “We are really excited to offer fans another option to get tickets to all of their must-see games this season, while also adding another perk to our Advantage Memberships.”
In the deal, SeatGeek will also receive "prominent branding" near the visitor's dugout at Chase Field. They will also be named Presenting Partner of select postgame firework events, which will be returning in 2025, as well as being named Presenting Partner of the D-backs Advantage Member Headquarters.