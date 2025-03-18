Diamondbacks Unveil New Chase Field Food Menu
On Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks revealed their newest additions to Chase Field's food options.
While the stadium already sports plenty of gourmet options and intriguing choices with regard to their available concessions, they'll now add nine more new items to the menu.
These items will be spread around, available at different vendors inside the stadium. The complete list of new items and where to find them is as follows:
S'mores Nachos (Churro Dog HQ)
Filthy Mac Fries (Taste of Chase)
Sweet & Spicy Korean Wings (D-backs BBQ Alley)
Giant Loaded BBQ Chicken Potato (D-backs BBQ Alley)
Carne Asada Nacho Helmet (131 Nacho Cart)
The Grand Slamwhich (Jefferson Street Deli)
Hot Honey Chicken Fries (Four Peaks)
Victory Knot (Four Peaks)
Batflip Burger (Batflip Burgers)
Photos of some of the above-listed items below:
Speaking to Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers, Diamondbacks executive chef Steve Tilder spoke on his creations, his process, and more.
"Food has basically been my whole life, because that's all I've ever done my whole life. I've been working in kitchens, restaurants since I was 15 years old. I grew up in a household where I had a grandmother in the house the whole time. I used to cook with her as a child and it's just something that not only have I loved to cook, but I've also loved to eat," Tilder said.
Tilder said he first worked his way into the sports and entertainment industry back in 2005, and that he's been with the D-backs for nearly a decade.
"I've done a lot of professional sports properties and I've been here with the Diamondbacks since 2016 and it's an amazing place to work. It's very, very exciting and to be in the culinary industry and be part of something as exciting as being at a professional sporting venue is just the icing on the cake to be able to put those two together."
Tilder said that as the executive chef, he takes a creative, administrative role in building the Chase field menu.
"I paint the food story. I mean, obviously, I work with a team of people, and I work with the Diamondbacks too. ... everybody puts it together. I do all the menuing here and I source product out.
"It's a lot of planning. It's a lot of computer work. However, this is probably my most favorite time of the year. So, when I create all the food, I create the recipes and we take what we call a 'build,' where we do photos of each step on how to make the recipe to make sure that the recipe's being made a hundred percent all the time.
"I love doing the builds and I spend a lot of my time... [working on] some high-end stuff, VIP parties, sweet stuff, stuff that really is exciting to me where I get to write the menu and go all the way through," Tilder said.
Clearly, the menu features a diverse range of foods and cuisines, from various countries and cultures of origin. Tilder said he likes to experience global cuisines in the outside world and find ways to put his own creativity into it.
"[The food]'s from everywhere. Because everybody's a foodie now, it's all over the place. You see stuff on Instagram and you're like, 'hey, that's really cool,' but what if you did it like this...
"I eat out a lot. I eat everywhere, anywhere that's new. I'm always checking it out. I love global flavors," said Tilder. "I like to find either comfort food or really, really classic food and just say, 'you know, this is something that's been around forever.' Like the s'mores nachos that we just did.
"This is more, what can I do that I can make it [different], I still call it that, but I can do it completely different. And that's kind of where I'm at in my life. I like to reinvent classic dishes. I think it's really cool. I like to change the flavors around a little bit and just provide the unexpected," Tilder said.