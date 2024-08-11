Diamondbacks DFA Humberto Castellanos to Clear Space for Merrill Kelly
According to a release from the team, the Arizona Diamondbacks have designated right-hand reliever Humberto Castellanos for assignment.
As the anticipated return of right-handed starter Merrill Kelly comes to fruition, the D-backs needed to clear a 40-man roster spot, and Castellanos was the odd man out. Kelly was officially activated off the 60-day Injured List, and will make his first start back against the Phillies today.
Castellanos, 26, had appeared in only seven games for the major league club this year, spending time with the D-backs on four separate occasions. He pitched to a sub-par 5.23 ERA and struggled mightily with control, but his 3.56 FIP suggests he was pitching at a better level than the surface numbers show.
The righty has been through a rough several seasons, spending time on the 60-day IL in both 2022 and 2023. Formerly a starting pitcher, Castellanos served as the mop-up long reliever for Arizona this season, although pitching in a couple of important contests.
His most notable outing this year was a gritty extra-inning save, where he walked the high wire against the San Diego Padres but managed to secure the win in a game the D-backs desperately needed.
Castellanos might not have been the most effective arm, but he did provide length to help keep the bullpen fresh, and served his purpose admirably in the role he was dealt. He'd spent time with the organization since 2021, and pitched to a 4.59 ERA in a very offense-heavy Pacific Coast League this season, though only allowing a .213 average against him.
Along with Castellanos, the D-backs optioned right-hander Scott McGough back to Triple-A Reno.
McGough had also been a volatile arm, pitching to a rough 6.83 ERA with the D-backs. He hadn't pitched in the majors since June 27th, spending extended time in Triple-A, but closed Arizona's 11-1 victory against the Phillies last night with two scoreless innings to keep the rest of the bullpen off their feet.
He'll return to Triple-A after just the one outing, and continue to get work in the hitter-friendly PCL. While it's unlikely we'll see Castellanos pitch for the D-backs again, at least in 2024, McGough will remain with the organization, and could be called upon again in a moment of need.