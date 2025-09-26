Diamondbacks DFA Veteran Right-Hander
The Arizona Diamondbacks have made another bullpen roster move.
On Friday, the team announced right-handed hybrid starter/reliever Nabil Crismatt has been designated for assignment. In a corresponding move, right-hander Bryce Jarvis has been recalled from Triple-A Reno.
The move may appear to be a surprise, given Crismatt's success out of the rotation for Arizona this season.
In all likelihood, it was a move made out of necessity, as Crismatt would have been unavailable to pitch in long relief for the final three games of the season.
Arizona Diamondbacks DFA Nabil Crismatt
Crismatt was able to find a niche with Arizona, joining the team to serve as the emergency fifth starter after the Merrill Kelly trade and an injury to Anthony DeSclafani. Crismatt made five starts and four long-relief appearances.
Crismatt did well overall for Arizona. He pitched to a 2.61 ERA over his first 31 innings, but ran into a Dodgers buzzsaw on Thursday, giving up seven runs (five earned) in three innings.
The righty was a unique arm to watch, utilizing low velocity and manipulating his signature changeup to pitch in an unconventional manner — it was working, for the most part.
Crismatt's time with the D-backs is likely over (for the time being). He may remain with the organization if he clears waivers, but that is not a guarantee. Crismatt served his purpose admirably and was able to mostly keep Arizona alive when called upon.
He'll end his 2025 D-backs tenure with a 3.71 ERA and 25 strikeouts.
Arizona Diamondbacks Recall Bryce Jarvis
Jarvis will come up for his fifth stint with the big league club this season. The right-hander made Arizona's opening day roster, but struggled mightily in relief.
He was optioned down for the first time on April 19, and has been up-and-down between Triple-A and MLB ever since.
With Arizona, Jarvis sports a 6.10 ERA over 11 appearances (20.1 innings) with 20 strikeouts, nine walks and one three-inning save. He's also been knocked around for multiple runs in four of those 11 appearances.
With the Reno Aces, he's served mainly as a starting pitcher. He's made 19 starts and thrown to an ugly 8.47 ERA. Even in the offense-heavy Pacific Coast League, that is a high number. He's allowed 74 earned runs in 78.2 Triple-A innings, walking 44 in that span.
Jarvis will likely serve as an emergency long reliever, but with the state of Arizona's bullpen, it would not be a surprise to see him get into one of the final three games against the San Diego Padres.