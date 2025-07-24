Former Diamondbacks' Gold Glover Announces Retirement
On Thursday, former Arizona Diamondbacks' Gold Glover and long-tenured shortstop Nick Ahmed announced his retirement from major league baseball.
He announced his retirement in a statement posted to social media.
"For as long as I can remember, all I ever wanted to do was play baseball. I got to live out my childhood dream and play for a very long time! After 15 professional seasons and over a decade in the big leagues I am officially hanging up my spikes and retiring from playing," Ahmed's statement reads.
"To all of the organizations I got to play for... Atlanta, thank you for drafting me! Arizona... calling me up to the big leagues, and believing in me for 10 seasons! SF, LA, SD and TEX... thank you for giving me chances to continue doing what I loved!"
"I will always love the game of baseball. I am excited for my next chapter and the opporrtunity to give the bes tof me to this game that we all love!"
Arizona traded for Ahmed in 2013, and eventually called him up in the 2014 season. From there, he served as a reliable near-everyday shortstop, eventually developing into one of the top gloves in baseball.
While never known as an bat-first player, he put forward 12.25 average WAR over his lengthy career, winning two Gold Glove awards in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019.
He posted a career +75 Defensive Runs Saved per Baseball-Reference, and +89 Fielding Run Value per FanGraphs. In terms of glove, Ahmed is one of the best to ever don a Diamondbacks uniform.
Ahmed spent 10 seasons in Arizona from 2014-2023, although a shoulder injury claimed nearly all of his 2022 season.
Upon his return in 2023, he struggled to a .212/.257/.303 slash at the plate. Although his defense was still relatively sharp, the D-backs opted to DFA Ahmed as they hunted for a playoff berth and an eventual World Series appearance.
From there, Ahmed nearly completed the full NL West circuit, signing minor league deals with the Giants, Dodgers and Padres. He appeared in 71 games across those three clubs in 2024.
Ahead of 2025, he signed a minor league deal with the Rangers. He played in just five games for Texas before his eventual DFA.
But regardless of how it ended, Ahmed was a Chase Field staple for many years, and an important member of the Diamondbacks both on and off the field.