D-backs' Manager Reveals Cactus League Starters, Evaluation Process
The Arizona Diamondbacks are just one day out from beginning Cactus League play, and manager Torey Lovullo spoke to the media on Thursday to iron out some of the details of the upcoming contests.
The D-backs will begin Spring Training games with a pair of matchups against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, February 21 and Saturday, February 22.
Cactus League Starting Pitchers
Newly-acquired ace Corbin Burnes will throw the first inning of their Spring opener on Friday. Lovullo said there would be two pitchers to back him up, and then a group of minor leaguers not present at major league camp. Lovullo did not reveal individual names.
On Saturday, left-hander Jose Castillo will start. Lovullo said Burnes specifically asked to throw the first inning of Cactus League play.
"He requested it. He said he usually throws the first inning of the first game of Spring Training and that's what he wants to do. And when you hear that, it's like, alright, get out of the way, let's roll it," Lovullo said.
"It'll be probably a little bit of a surreal moment watching that happen. I've been a big fan of his and admirer of his for a lot of reasons, the ability to compete and execute and win baseball games is all I knew of him before.
"But now I'm getting a chance to unwrap him a little bit further, and he's just a good teammate. He's a good human being and wants to win baseball games.
"So I'll combine all those things when I watch him throw tomorrow. He's going to throw just one inning, but it's nice to know he's going to be with us for a long period of time," the skipper said.
Evaluation Process
Spring Training is a time for evaluation of players, both for those fighting for roster spots and incumbent starters. Lovullo gave insight to his evaluation process in Spring.
"[I look at] shapes of pitches, mound presence, the ability to step back and execute after a crisis situation. What do you look like after you make an error, have a bad at-bat? What's your body language like? Those are the things that I'm really honing in on," he said.
"Then specifically, the breaks and movements of players. All the coaches have experienced eyes, and we've been watching this game a long time. I feel like I can watch an infielder and break it down as simply and as easily as possible."
Lovullo said he looks to find out where players are with regard to their confidence level defensively, and the ability to not miss pitches at the plate. But he said he's not specifically looking for results.
"If somebody dives for a ball at second base, and it looks like a great play to the fan, I'm seeing it a little bit differently," said Lovullo, "If a player has a great break on a ball and barely misses it, I'm seeing it a little bit differently. I'm watching things from the ground up and from the smallest detail forward."
ABS Challenge System
The D-backs will play the most games out of any MLB team with the new Automated Balls and Strikes Challenge System implemented.
For an in-depth breakdown of what the system looks like and what it means for Arizona, click here.
But in short, the pitcher, catcher or hitter can signal to challenge a pitch. Each team is awarded two challenges, but will retain them as long as their challenges are successful.
Lovullo was asked about the system, and gave his input as to what he's looking for from his players in utilizing the challenges.
"[i'm looking for] a fast response, not anything that's going to linger. Nothing can happen from the dugout."
"I'm looking for the players to understand when to use it, when not to use it, and it's just a trial situation. We're going to see what it smells like, and if it works, we're going to give feedback to Major League Baseball.
"For me personally, I just want it to be fair. I want people to have a fair assessment of what's going on, and umpires are here to judge us and get balls and strikes right, and it's hard for them. They don't try to mess it up, but if technology takes it to the next level, I'm all for it," Lovullo said.