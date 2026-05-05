The 2 Prospects That Stood Out to the Diamondbacks the Most in April

The Arizona Diamondbacks handed out their monthly minor league awards on Tuesday.

As is customary, the D-backs named one position player and one pitcher from each minor league level, with two such players designated as the overall, organizational MiLB player and pitcher of the month for their efforts.

For the month of April, Arizona named right-hander Yilber Díaz their minor league pitcher of the month, and infielder José Mejía their player of the month. Both players' numbers were exceptional.

Other players recognized at their individual minor league levels include OF Ryan Waldschmidt (AAA), INF Manuel Pena (AA), RHP Antonio Menendez (AA), C Alberto Barriga (A+), RNP Junior Sanchez (A+) and RHP Junior Ciprian (A).

Diamondbacks name Yilber Diaz MiLB pitcher of the month

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Yilber Diaz during spring training practice at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale on Feb. 13, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diaz has had a winding road back to being a successful pitcher, but whatever adjustments have been made appear to be paying off at a high clip. He threw to an 0.66 ERA in 10 appearances (13.2 innings), allowing only one earned run in the process.

He struck out 19 batters, recorded his second career minor league save and posted a 2-0 record — a far cry from his curious struggles during 2024 and 2025.

The issue for Diaz has been quite simple: strike-throwing. But that appears to be something he has worked out, and to post such pristine results in the pitcher's nightmare that is Triple-A Reno in the Pacific Coast League is nothing short of astounding, for any prospect.

The 25-year-old Diaz made his MLB debut in the 2024 season and appeared again in 2025, but has maintained prospect status with just eight career major league appearances. He may very well be on the short list to be recalled in 2026.

Diamondbacks name Jose Mejia MiLB player of the month

Visalia Rawhide's Jose Mejia fields a hit ball against Inland Empire on Thursday, April 16, 2026 at Valley Strong Ballpark. | Ron Holman / Visalia Times-Delta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At just 20 years old, infielder Jose Mejia already looks ready for a promotion. In his first 20 games (104 plate appearances) for the Class-A Visalia Rawhide, he hit to a .366/.505/.606 slash and 1.111 OPS.

His power stroke is already apparent, with four doubles, two triples and three homers in April. He also brought in 15 RBI and took 19 walks against only 16 strikeouts. His .505 on-base percentage led the entire California League — and Arizona's entire farm system.

Mejia was one of the returns in the trade that sent infielder Blaze Alexander to the Baltimore Orioles, alongside reliever Kade Strowd and starter Wellington Aracena. Mejia is the furthest out from a major league debut of the three, but might carry the most overall upside in terms of future impact.

At the very least, he's off to an excellent start with his new organization.