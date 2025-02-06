Diamondbacks MLB and Minor League Affiliates Schedule and Ticket Info
This article provides an overview of the Arizona Diamondbacks' and their minor league affiliates' schedules and ticket information.
MLB - Arizona Diamondbacks
The Cactus League schedule begins on February 21 at Salt River Fields against the Colorado Rockies, who they share the spring training facility with. The D-backs will be the home team for that first game.
In total the D-backs will play 33 Cactus League spring training games, followed by a two-game exhibition set at Chase Field against the Cleveland Guardians.
Opening day is March 27, at 7:10 p.m. Arizona time against the Chicago Cubs. The two teams will play a four game series before the D-backs head out on the road to face the Yankees in New York on April 1.
Schedule and Ticket info available at Sports Illustrated Tickets.
Triple-A Reno Aces
The Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate Reno Aces begin their regular season schedule March 28, with three games on the road against the Las Vegas Aviators. The Aviators are the Sacramento A's affiliate.
The Aces home opener is April 1, the start of a six game series against the Tacoma Raniers, who are the Seattle Mariners' affiliate.
Reno Aces Schedule and Ticket Info.
Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles
The "Soddies" also begin on the road, with three games against the San Antonio Missions starting on April 4. The Missions are the San Diego Padres' Double-A affiliate.
The Sod Poodles then head back home for their home opener on April 8 against the Springfield Cardinals, the affiliate of their namesake from St. Louis.
Amarillo Sod Poodles Schedule and Ticket Info.
High-A Hillsboro Hops
The Hops open the 2025 schedule at home with a three-game set against the Eugene Emeralds on April 4. The Emeralds are the affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
Hillsboro Hops Schedule and Ticket Info.
Single-A Visalia Rawhide
The Rawhide schedule starts on April 4 with a three-game set against Inland Empire 66ers, who are the Los Angeles Angels' affiliate.