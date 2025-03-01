Diamondbacks Outfielder Scratched from Lineup with Injury
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Randal Grichuk was a late scratch from Saturday's Cactus League lineup, as the D-backs are set to take on the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields.
Ahead of the contest, manager Torey Lovullo met with members of the media, including Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers, and spoke on Grichuk's status, among other topics.
Grichuk
Grichuk was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup. Lovullo said the outfielder is dealing with glute "soreness" or "tenderness."
"These are the types of things that we try to get a hold of. ... When we start to hear stuff like that, pulling him out of a game, give him a couple days. At this point in spring training, it makes a lot of sense," Lovullo said.
"He is one of those players where I know he's going to be ready when he's healthy. He has plenty of time to ramp back up. It just didn't make sense for him to go out and compete, so I made the decision to pull back on him today, and possibly tomorrow."
Lovullo said Grichuk would not receive imaging, however, and that the concern level is "minimal."
Outfield prospect A.J. Vukovich will start in left field. Lovullo said he observed Vukovich on Saturday before the outfielder got the starting nod.
"I watched his BP's closely today. Everything seemed to be the same. I watched his demeanor. Everything seems to be the same. So I want to see what a young player does in this environment where he steps into a starting role.
"And there's a lot of our normal starting players. I want to see how he fits in. It's important for his development. But he's a good player and he can hit. He's just got to keep growing and learning and trusting the coaching that he's getting. And I'm excited for him today. I'm really happy to see that type of opportunity," Lovullo said.
Pitcher Up-Downs
Zac Gallen will get the start in Saturday's game and should pitch two innings or around 30 pitches. Last week, Lovullo corrected his comments that Gallen would throw two innings, as the righty only completed one. This was not due to any injury or issue with Gallen.
Lovullo said that having the proper "up-down" count for a pitcher is crucial in the ramp-up process, especially in spring training. An "up-down" refers to a pitcher throwing a full inning, then waiting 15-20 minutes to enter the game and throw again.
"We've got to have the right up-downs. You want to spread it out. You don't want to pile too many pitches into one inning. All the normal things that go with the buildup that we're using caution with. You just don't want to kill that," Lovullo said.
Opening Day Starter
Lovullo has yet to make a final decision on whether Zac Gallen or Corbin Burnes will get the ball on Opening Day come March 27.
"It's a very hard decision for me. It should be. It should be. We have really good pitchers in this camp, two in particular. So that's my responsibility. I've got to figure that out. I will, and I want to give it the right amount of time before I make a decision," Lovullo said.
"Like I said, I think the decision is going to be harder on me than it is them, because, I mean, I care about the guys and I know they know that. And then once the decision's been made,I think they're going to be good teammates and step aside for whoever gets that opening day nod.
"And the reality of it is, it is opening day. There is a specialness to it. But after that, everything's the same. It's all on. Let's go win baseball games and do it as a team," the manager said.
Other Pitching Updates
Left-hander Jordan Montgomery will likely throw a bullpen on Tuesday. Montgomery's throwing program had been delayed by an index finger injury, but he is making progress towards his eventual Cactus League debut.
Shelby Miller threw a live BP session on Saturday. He looks and feels good, according to Lovullo. Kendall Graveman threw a bullpen on Saturday.
The manager said both Miller and Graveman seem to be on track, and Lovullo noted that Graveman could potentially be a candidate to close games in 2025, though the closer competition is loaded with names like A.J. Puk, Kevin Ginkel, and Justin Martinez.