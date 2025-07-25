D-backs Shuffle Roster as Alek Thomas goes on Bereavement List
The Arizona Diamondbacks made a roster move on Friday. Switch-hitting outfielder Jorge Barrosa was recalled from Triple-A Reno to replace center fielder Alek Thomas, who is headed to the bereavement list due to the passing of his grandmother.
Players may be on the bereavement list for a period of three to seven days. Thomas has played in 90 games this year and is batting .246 with a .660 OPS, or a 83 OPS+. That is somewhat of an improvement over his career .629 OPS, 73 OPS+ coming into the season.
Thomas' calling card is his defense, and according Statcast he has produce +3 Fielding run value this season.
Barrosa has been playing for the Triple-A Reno Aces most of this year. He's batting an even .300 with an .820 OPS. Barrosa is known as an excellent defensive outfielder in his own right, and has a strong arm as well.
Standing at 5'6", 165 pounds, he has a surprising amount of pop in his bat at times, as he's hit 52 minor league home runs, including six this year. But the focus has been on getting him to shorten up his swing and hit for average and get on base. That resulted in a 29-game hitting streak from June 5 through July 8.
As a result, Barrosa has posted a .384 OBP with 106 hits, 49 walks in 408 plate appearances. He was called up for five games earlier in the year, and got into eight gaes in 2024.
But in total he's received just 34 major league plate appearances. Barrosa is in his age-24 season and does not turn 25 until next February.
Jake McCarthy is in the lineup at center field for Friday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It's likely Barrosa will continue in a reserve role until Thomas comes back.