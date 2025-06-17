Diamondbacks Slugger Named Trade Candidate
The Arizona Diamondbacks' recent surge has allowed them to catapult beyond the initial thoughts of being Deadline sellers, as GM Mike Hazen has already insisted on his intent to buy and add to the roster.
But with the Deadline still well over a month away, there's no telling just where Arizona's record will sit once that July 31 date comes.
One thing is undeniable, however. The D-backs have a handful of trade pieces that could bring in significant returns, depending on the needs of contending teams.
Jim Bowden, national MLB writer for The Athletic, proposed seven trades he'd like to see before the Deadline, and the Diamondbacks saw one of their sluggers mentioned.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez Named Trade Candidate
Bowden proposed a trade that would send veteran 3B Eugenio Suárez to the Detroit Tigers for a pair of prospects: RHP Jaden Hamm and 2B Max Anderson. These prospects rank seventh and 13th respectively in the Tigers' system.
"The Tigers need to lengthen their lineup by adding another power bat and Suárez, who began his career with Detroit, would be the perfect fit. Suárez is having a great season, already smacking 21 homers and 13 doubles.
"And the Diamondbacks have one of the best prospects in baseball, Jordan Lawlar, who could immediately replace Suárez at the hot corner. Lawlar is tearing up Triple-A as he waits his turn, batting .324/.405/.583 with nine homers, 18 doubles, four triples and 16 steals," Bowden wrote.
There's no question that Suárez and his 21 homers has been a valuable part of the D-backs' offense — an offense that has scored the fourth-most runs in MLB to this point. Suárez has slashed .233/.307/.527 to this point in the season, good for an .834 OPS and 127 wRC+.
It's not just his bat, either. Suárez has been one of the more consistently positive clubhouse presences. That said, the veteran is 33, and in the final year of his deal.
Meanwhile, Lawlar struggled in his early MLB action, managing just three walks and no base hits in his May call-up. He's continued to hit well in the minors, however, and has yet to receive consistent playing time to find his major league footing.
But would this trade be be worth the loss of Suárez's bat? According to Bowden, the two Tigers prospects would be a "fair" return.
"Hamm has a 4.73 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings this season at Double-A, while Anderson has a .958 OPS in 234 plate appearances this year at the same level," Bowden continued.
"The only problem with this scenario is the Diamondbacks (36-35), despite their significant pitching injuries, are still planning to be buyers at the deadline, according to president of baseball operations Mike Hazen. Therefore, Arizona would likely have to nosedive over the next six weeks for this one to be a viable option."
As Bowden says, the D-backs are not currently in all-out sell mode. With a recent stretch of excellent baseball, there remains a likelihood Arizona will find a way back into a healthy rhythm and begin to contend, despite the significant and incessant blows to their pitching staff.
Grabbing two Double-A prospects could ultimately be a beneficial move down the road. But it would be much more of a future-focused move, and one that would likely be made if Hazen is already certain Arizona will not be able to contend in 2025.
If the D-backs were looking to begin retooling, dealing Suárez in a contract year may be an option. For now, that seems relatively unlikely, but one cannot predict baseball.