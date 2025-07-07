Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen Responds Bluntly to Trade Rumors
The Arizona Diamondbacks have not done their part to dispel trade rumors in their recent stretch of play.
Arizona still remains close to .500, and sits a reachable 4.5 games out of a Wild Card berth. But a recent 3-7 homestand is not the way to stop your general manager from selling, rather than buying at the Trade Deadline.
While GM Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo both hope the D-backs can add pieces to the roster, any further slide could spell the end of some notable players' tenures in Arizona.
One such player is struggling former ace Zac Gallen. Gallen has pitched to a 5.45 ERA so far in 2025. That's the worst among all qualified pitchers. He's struggled with both command and swing-and-miss, and has simply not looked like the Cy Young candidate he once was.
In a contract year, Gallen has not done much to help his future payday, and, as such, has been circulated in trade rumors.
Gallen gave a blunt response to those rumors.
In a recent article by USA Today insider Bob Nightengale, Gallen was candid about his involvement in a potential trade package.
“I would like to not be in that discussion," Gallen told Nightengale. “I would like for us – and it starts with me – to put us in a position where the front office believes this is a team they can add to where we can finish this thing out and see what happens come October. Let’s see what happens."
Gallen knows he'll have to be a big part of a D-backs turnaround, if that is to happen.
His most recent start looked like the beginning of said turnaround, as he pitched seven strong innings with just one earned run against the Giants, striking out 10 for the first time in three months.
But he'll have to drown out the noise to help his team get there. Trade talks can creep into even the healthiest of clubhouses, particularly for a team as unpredictable in nature as Arizona.
“I’ve never been a person that really thinks about the [external] factors, and all of that stuff," Gallen said. “Even going to back to being drafted. It’s a thing. It’s there. It is what it is. You just got to go handle your business."
Whether or not the D-backs decide to try and retain Gallen in the offseason is one discussion, but there's still a chance he may not be in Sedona red as soon as the July 31 Deadline.
There's no denying the value that Gallen has brought to Arizona overall, however. His heroics in the 2022 and 2023 seasons fueled a World Series run and the opening of a legitimate contention window in the desert.
In all likelihood, there is still a very good pitcher still in there.
"I've had to stand in the box and face him as a hitter, and it's not a fun at-bat," D-backs' veteran catcher James McCann said of Gallen.
"One of the things that I'm trying to get across to [Gallen] is just because the first half maybe hasn't gone the way that the other five years of his career has, hitters aren't racing to the bat racks to face him. He's still got good stuff, and he's not a fun at-bat."
Hazen may or may not decide to truly sell off assets, but it will take a serious team effort to prevent that possibility from continuing to gain traction.
Gallen will make his 19th start Monday at Petco Park against the San Diego Padres at 6:40 p.m. — opening a series that may carry heavy implications for both Gallen's and the D-backs' seasons.