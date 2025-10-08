Electric D-backs Reliever Shines in First Fall League Action
October can be a lonely month for fans of eliminated ball clubs. With that said, Tuesday offered a chance for Arizona Diamondbacks fans to get a look at some of their younger players as the Arizona Fall League kicked off its brief season.
For a full rundown on the D-backs players present in Arizona Fall League action this month, check out Jack Sommers' full rundown below:
Only two of Arizona's players made it into Tuesday's opener: right-handed flamethrower Drey Jameson, as well as No. 12 prospect and infielder Jansel Luis.
The Salt River Rafters (the D-backs' Fall League home squad) took a 7-3 victory over the Glendale Desert Dogs, as Luis worked a walk in four plate appearances from the leadoff spot. Jameson looked sharp in his first live-game action since late June.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson Looks Sharp in Fall League
Arizona's exciting flamethrower tossed a scoreless inning for the Rafters, topping out at 99.4 MPH on his four-seam fastball.
He needed only eight pitches (five strikes) to collect three groundouts without allowing a baserunner in the seventh inning. Jameson was awarded Tuessday's official win, as well.
Jameson may be a little ahead of the competition in the Fall League, but he needs the reps. He's had a rough several seasons in terms of maintaining his health.
Jameson suffered an elbow injury that cost him most of 2023 and all of 2024.
After finally making his return from Tommy John Surgery, Jameson was only able to get into three games at the major league level and 16 at the minor league level in 2025.
He was placed on Reno's 7-day IL on May 20 with another elbow injury (not requiring surgery), but was later pulled off his rehab assignment in the ACL and eventually put on the 60-day IL with a bone chip in said elbow.
He threw 12.2 innings with the Triple-A Reno Aces and struggled heavily in the offense-friendly Pacific Coast League, posting a 7.11 ERA in 14 appearances. He recorded two holds, but went 0-for-2 in save opportunities.
He struck out an impressive 19 batters in that span, but walked eight and surrendered an eye-popping 20 hits. Opponents hit him to a .345 clip.
At the major league level, Jameson's re-entry was an electric one. In his first major league appearance since July 6 of 2023, Jameson entered in extra innings of a tight game with the Chicago Cubs, picking up his second career MLB save on eight pitches.
Jameson has been an exciting young arm to watch, but his difficult journey through multiple injuries has slowed down his development and limited his ability to contribute at any level. Fall League reps should be beneficial for the 28-year-old.