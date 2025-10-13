How D-backs' 2025 Season Came to Brutal End
The journey through the Arizona Diamondbacks' mind-breaking 2025 season reaches its final moments.
Arizona had just put forward a resurgent August despite trading away numerous key members of their lineup, pitching staff and clubhouse.
As young, hungry players began to find their stride at the major league level, the underdog mentality seemed to grip the D-backs for the first time since the 2023 miracle pennant run.
But the coming month of September would ultimately put Arizona's playoff hopes to bed. It was not for lack of effort, but the D-backs simply couldn't get the job done with their backs against the wall.
For the second time in the 2025 season, Arizona suffered a major injury to a key player on the first game of the month.
On September 1, in an eventually-brutal blown-save loss to the Texas Rangers, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. suffered a torn ACL in left field.
Gurriel had been one of the D-backs' best hitters in August, knocking in 32 RBI and excelling in his newfound cleanup role. On one of his patented hot streaks, Gurriel had been helping drive Arizona's potent offense. His season came to an end, and he'll be out likely until midway through 2026.
Still, the D-backs continued their hot streak, in search of an improbable Wild Card appearance. They won four straight following that September 1 contest, earning series wins against the Rangers and Red Sox.
In the process of that Boston series, first base prospect Tyler Locklear suffered injuries to his elbow and shoulder — the same two that he will be undergoing surgery for on October 16.
Arizona lost a tough series to the Giants in San Francisco, but responded by winning eight of their next 11 games, a stretch that included Jordan Lawlar's first career walk-off hit.
The D-backs won two of three against a tough Phillies club, then walked off the Los Angeles Dodgers in comeback fashion on September 23.
They had an opportunity to repeat that same result one game later, but failed to score the winning run from third base extra innings with less than two outs.
It was that exact point at which the D-backs' season truly seemed doomed. The team clearly felt it, as well.
Arizona was blown out in the final game of that Dodgers series, then lost a must-win game one in San Diego. Deflated, the D-backs were swept, ending the year on a five-game losing streak, finishing 80-82 with a 12-11 September record.
And thus concludes the wild journey that was the 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks.