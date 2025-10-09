How D-backs' Dismal May Set Tone for Mid-Season Struggles
Our journey through the rocky terrain that was the Arizona Diamondbacks' 2025 regular season continues, through the good and bad times.
Previously, Diamondbacks On SI took a look back at the early days of the season, reflecting on Arizona's slow start through April (including the end of March). Part one of the season review can be found at the link below:
Related Content: How D-backs' 2025 Start Foreshadowed Ugly End
But now, it's on to May. No longer could a slow start be justified. The D-backs were expected to contend strongly, but still looked out of sorts, and a rough stretch of bullpen performances set up an even worse month's worth of games.
Arizona Diamondbacks Season Review: May
The D-backs came into May with a winning record, three games above .500 at 17-14 despite some early speed bumps.
But by the time May ended, Arizona would be sitting at 27-31, four games below .500, after a brutal 10-17 stretch of results.
The D-backs began the month by finishing a series win over the New York Mets, but promptly lost two of three to the Phillies. They began to alternate wins and losses, struggling to gather momentum.
Eduardo Rodriguez was placed on the 15-day IL on May 16 with shoulder inflammation, which forced Ryne Nelson (temporarily) back into the rotation. The D-backs' bullpen, minus A.J. Puk, continued to put up some poor results.
It was a particularly brutal loss on May 9 that truly highlighted the apparent issues with Arizona's relievers.
Facing the Los Angeles Dodgers, the D-backs battled back from an 8-3 deficit, taking an 11-8 lead in the eighth inning. It was a miraculous comeback that ended with another sour defeat, as Arizona's bullpen then surrendered six runs in the ninth, leading to an ugly 14-11 loss.
Eventually, Arizona stacked some success against the San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies, but the D-backs completely fell apart on May 20, beginning a brutal 1-9 stretch to close out the month.
In that stretch, Arizona was swept by the St. Louis Cardinals and lost back-to-back series to the Pirates and Nationals — two of MLB's less-than-excellent clubs.
When May concluded, the D-backs sat nine game back from their division, and well out of a Wild Card berth. When facing a chance to stack some wins against beatable teams, Arizona let too many games slip away.
What began as simply a slow start to a long season quickly evolved into swirling questions. The D-backs simply did not look like a contending team, and their leaky bullpen made it difficult to imagine a deep postseason run.
But that was only the beginning of what would become a truly devastating summer. The worst was still lying in wait.