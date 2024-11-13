Inside The Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte Wins First Career Silver Slugger Award

The Diamondbacks' All-Star second baseman was recognized for a brilliant season at the plate.

Sep 16, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second base Ketel Marte (4) celebrates his two run home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte was awarded the National League second base Silver Slugger Award on Tuesday, in recognition of his incredible offensive season in 2024.

The award is Marte's first, and he becomes the first D-backs player to win it since 2019, when Zack Greinke won the pitchers' Silver Slugger award prior to the implementation of the DH in the National League.

Marte will be the first Arizona position player to take home the award since 2018, when both Paul Goldschmidt and David Peralta were honored.

And the honor comes as little surprise. Up against Reds' infielder Jonathan India and Nationals' second baseman Luis Garcia Jr., Marte's numbers were by far the most impressive of the three. Any other result, while possible, would have been a significant snub for Arizona's best offensive weapon.

And it was an incredible year for the 31-year-old, and arguably one of the best seasons of his career. He slashed .292/.372/.560, smashing 36 home runs and knocking in 95 runs - both career-high numbers.

That added up to an impressive .932 OPS and 155 OPS+ (55% above average). He was worth 6.3 fWAR and 6.8 bWAR, the highest total by a second baseman in the National League. His excellent first half numbers earned him his second career All-Star Game appearance, where he started and led off.

But it didn't stop there. Marte continued on his tear, and if not for an ankle injury suffered in mid-August, his numbers might have looked even more impressive. His results at the plate, coupled with the best defense of his career, also earned him a nod as a National League MVP Finalist.

Though he has little chance to overcome the likes of Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani for the MVP award, Marte will take home some hardware for his efforts. Certainly, Arizona's MLB-leading offense would have looked much different, and Marte's recognition is well-deserved.

